Court Overturns IPOB Proscription, Orders N8bn Compensation for Kanu

Justice A. O. Onovo of the Enugu State High Court has ruled that the Indigenous People of Biafra’s (IPOB) proscription by the South-East Governors’ Forum is illegal, unconstitutional, and void.
Yohaig NG recalls that in 2017, the South-East Governors Forum, under the leadership of former Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, declared IPOB activities prohibited. This decision subsequently led the Federal Government to designate IPOB as a terrorist organisation just three days later.
Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of IPOB, represented by his lawyer, Mr Aloy Ejimakor, approached the court to challenge the proscription. Kanu argued that the ban on IPOB, an organisation representing the political opinion of self-determination for the Igbo and other eastern Nigerian ethnic groups, was unlawful. He further sought a declaration that his arrest, detention, and prosecution violated his fundamental rights. Kanu also petitioned the court to recognise that “self-determination is not a crime” and cannot be used as grounds for his arrest and prosecution.
Kanu requested N8bn in damages for the physical, mental, emotional, and psychological distress he endured. In his verdict, Justice Onovo sided with Kanu, declaring the IPOB proscription as unconstitutional and illegal. The judge also mandated the defendants to pay Kanu N8bn in damages and issue a public apology through newspaper publications.
After the ruling, Ejimakor, speaking to the press, expressed gratitude for the verdict, stating
“Justice has triumphed in this case that has been ongoing since 2017. The court has restored the common man’s faith in the judiciary. This decision has potentially saved thousands of lives.”
Editorial:
The recent judgment by the Enugu State High Court, which overturned the proscription of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and awarded substantial damages to its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, is a significant milestone in Nigeria’s judicial landscape. At Yohaig NG, we recognise the importance of upholding the rule of law and ensuring that every citizen’s fundamental rights are protected.
The decision to proscribe IPOB and label it a terrorist organisation was a contentious one, with many viewing it as a suppression of the right to self-determination. The court’s ruling underscores the importance of ensuring that decisions, especially those that impact the fundamental rights of citizens, are rooted in legality and constitutionality.
While the security concerns that led to the proscription cannot be ignored, it’s crucial to strike a balance between national security and individual rights. We urge the government and all stakeholders to engage in constructive dialogue, addressing the root causes of the agitations and finding lasting solutions that promote peace, unity, and progress.
Did You Know?
- The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) was founded in 2012 and has since been advocating for the secession of the southeastern states from Nigeria.
- The term “Biafra” refers to the secessionist state that existed from 1967 to 1970, leading to the Nigerian Civil War.
- Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of IPOB, was arrested in 2015 and charged with treason but was later released on bail in 2017.
- The right to self-determination is enshrined in the United Nations Charter and the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights.
- The Nigerian Civil War, also known as the Biafran War, resulted in the death of an estimated one to three million people.