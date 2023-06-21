Court Reinstates Mahdi Gusau as Deputy Governor of Zamfara

The Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the reinstatement of Mr Mahdi Gusau as the Deputy Governor of Zamfara. This follows his impeachment by the state’s House of Assembly on February 23, 2022, despite a standing court order.
Justice Inyang Ekwo, in his judgement, nullified all actions taken by the House of Assembly, former Governor Bello Matawalle, and the state’s Chief Judge in Gusau’s impeachment while the case was still in court.
Justice Ekwo described the actions of the assembly’s speaker, ex-governor, chief judge, and others as an aberration that cannot stand.
He agreed with the plaintiff’s counsel that the court must protect its dignity by reprimanding the defendants and undoing the steps taken in the impeachment while the suit was pending.
Editorial
Reinstating Zamfara’s Deputy Governor: Upholding the Rule of Law
The Federal High Court’s decision to reinstate Mr Mahdi Gusau as the Deputy Governor of Zamfara is a testament to the rule of law in Nigeria.
This ruling underscores the importance of respecting court orders and the need for due process in all governance matters.
Critics may argue that the court’s intervention is an intrusion into the legislative process.
However, it is crucial to remember that the judiciary’s role is to interpret the law and ensure its proper application.
In this case, the court has acted to protect its dignity and uphold the rule of law.
The critical challenge is ensuring this ruling is respected and implemented.
It is also essential for all parties involved to learn from this experience and adhere to due process in future actions.
The rule of law is a cornerstone of any democratic society, and its respect is non-negotiable.
Did You Know?
- The Federal High Court is one of Nigeria’s superior courts of record.
- The court has jurisdiction over civil and criminal matters, including matters related to the operation of federal statutes.
- The Federal High Court is presided over by a Chief Judge and other judges appointed by the President on the recommendation of the National Judicial Council.
- The court’s decisions can be appealed to the Court of Appeal and, ultimately, the Supreme Court of Nigeria.
- The Federal High Court has divisions across the country, ensuring access to justice for all Nigerians.
