Court Rejects CBN Staff’s Rights Suit Against DSS

A Federal Capital Territory High Court has ruled against a fundamental human rights suit brought forward by Sa’adatu Yaro, a staff member of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), against the Department of State Services (DSS).
Yaro had sought the court’s intervention to release her six luxury vehicles, which the DSS had confiscated on July 12, and also for her release from ongoing detention.
Notably, Yaro is the second defendant in a N6.9bn procurement fraud case that the Federal Government has levelled against the suspended CBN governor, Godwin Emefile.
Yaro’s non-appearance had previously delayed the trial’s initiation.
In her motion, represented by her attorney, J.B Daudu SAN, Yaro requested the court to recognise her July 12, 2023, arrest, her husband’s detention, and the seizure of her vehicles as violations of her fundamental rights.
Daudu contended that the DSS, not an anti-corruption agency, doesn’t possess the authority or legal powers to probe the commercial activities of his client.
He further asserted that the DSS’s ongoing detention and alleged mistreatment of Yaro since July 12, 2023, infringe upon her Right to Dignity of Human Person and Right to Personal Liberty, as safeguarded by Sections 34 & 35 of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria.
Editorial:
The recent dismissal of Sa’adatu Yaro’s human rights suit against the Department of State Services (DSS) brings to the fore the complexities surrounding the roles of security agencies in Nigeria.
While the DSS has a mandate to ensure national security, the boundaries of its operations, especially concerning financial matters, remain a topic of debate.
The case highlights the intricate balance between upholding individual rights and ensuring national security.
Yaro’s contention, represented by her legal counsel that the DSS lacks the jurisdiction to delve into her commercial dealings raises questions about the agency’s scope and limits.
However, it’s essential to consider the broader context.
The stakes are high, with Yaro being a significant figure in a substantial procurement fraud case involving the suspended CBN governor.
The DSS’s involvement might be seen as a necessary step in a high-profile investigation, ensuring that all angles are thoroughly examined.
Yet, if proven true, the continuous detention and alleged mistreatment of Yaro are concerning.
It underscores the need for security agencies to operate within the confines of the law, ensuring that individual rights are not trampled upon in the quest for justice.
Did You Know?
- The Department of State Services (DSS) is primarily responsible for Nigeria’s domestic intelligence and counterintelligence activities.
- The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is the country’s central monetary authority, overseeing the country’s financial system.
- Fundamental human rights are enshrined in the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria, ensuring protection against unlawful detention and upholding the dignity of the individual.
- High-profile fraud cases often attract significant attention, given their potential implications on the nation’s economy.
- The balance between individual rights and national security remains a global challenge, with many countries grappling with similar issues.