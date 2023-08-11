Court Sets August 15 for Emefiele’s Application Amid DSS Controversy

The Federal High Court in Lagos has scheduled August 15 to deliberate on an application by the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele.
He seeks to halt his ongoing trial by the Federal Government, facilitated through the Department of State Services (DSS).
Additionally, the court will consider an application from the DSS, aiming to appeal the N20m bail previously granted to Emefiele.
Justice Nicholas Oweibo decided on the date, allowing the defence time to respond to the prosecution’s further counter-affidavit, which was presented to the defence shortly before the Thursday proceedings.
Emefiele, detained by the DSS since June 10, is petitioning the court to dismiss the illegal firearms charges against him and secure his release.
His legal representative, Joseph Daudu (SAN), contends that the DSS’s continued prosecution of Emefiele is unjust, given their non-compliance with the court’s bail order.
Editorial:
The ongoing legal tussle involving the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, and the Department of State Services (DSS) underscores the importance of due process and the rule of law in any democratic society.
The allegations against Emefiele are grave, but the legal proceedings must be transparent, fair, and devoid of any undue influence.
While some might argue that the DSS’s actions are in the interest of national security, it’s paramount that all agencies respect court orders.
Ignoring such directives undermines the judiciary’s authority and erodes public trust in the system.
For Nigeria to thrive, its institutions must operate within the confines of the law, ensuring justice is done and seen to be done.
Did You Know?
- The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) plays a pivotal role in Nigeria’s economic stability and monetary policy.
- The Department of State Services (DSS) is primarily responsible for intelligence gathering within Nigeria.
- The rule of law is a fundamental principle in democracies, ensuring that all individuals and institutions are accountable to publicly promulgated, equally enforced, and independently adjudicated laws.