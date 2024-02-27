Court Sets Date to Consider Removal of 27 Pro-Wike Lawmakers

The Federal High Court in Port Harcourt has scheduled March 18, 2024, to deliberate on a lawsuit to unseat 27 Rivers State House of Assembly members. These members, under the leadership of Speaker Martin Amaewhule, shifted allegiance from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), aligning with former Governor Nyesom Wike amidst a political rift with the current Governor, Siminalayi Fubara.
The Rivers State Civil Society Organisations, the plaintiffs in this case, argue that according to Section 109 of the 1999 Constitution, the legislators should forfeit their positions for abandoning the party through which they were elected. The hearing was initially set for Monday but was postponed due to Justice Stephen Dalyop Pam’s attendance at a judges’ conference, leading to the new hearing date in March.
In a related case, the Court of Appeal in Port Harcourt granted a petition by a group of Rivers elders, led by Chief Arabs Sara-Igbe, for substituted service on the pro-Wike faction’s leader concerning court documents. These elders challenge the legitimacy of a resolution from a meeting in Abuja, chaired by President Bola Tinubu, to reconcile the dispute between Wike and Fubara. They argue that the resolutions, which included recognising the pro-Wike legislators and reinstating nine pro-Wike commissioners, were biased in Wike’s favour.
The elders appealed the decision after the Rivers State High Court dismissed their lawsuit to invalidate these resolutions for lack of jurisdiction. The Court of Appeal has since expedited the appeal process, setting the next hearing for April 8, 2024.
Editorial
The unfolding legal drama in Rivers State, involving the potential sacking of 27 lawmakers for party defection, underscores a critical juncture in Nigeria’s political landscape. This scenario highlights the deep-seated political rivalries within states and brings to the fore the constitutional implications of such defections.
We believe that the integrity of the electoral process and the sanctity of political allegiance are paramount for the stability of our democracy. The lawsuit against the pro-Wike lawmakers serves as a reminder of the need for political actors to adhere to the principles and legal frameworks that govern their offices. Our political landscape mustn’t be marred by opportunistic allegiance shifts undermining the electorate’s will.
As this case progresses, it is crucial for all parties involved to engage in a dialogue that prioritises the state’s and its citizens’ interests above personal or political gains. The resolution of this dispute should not only seek to address the immediate legal questions but also contribute to a broader discourse on political loyalty, party dynamics, and the implications for governance in Nigeria.
Let this case catalyse a more profound reflection on our political system’s values and the mechanisms that ensure its integrity. As we await the court’s decisions, our collective focus should remain on fostering a political environment conducive to development, accountability, and respect for the rule of law.
Did You Know?
- Rivers State, named after the many rivers that border its territory, is one of Nigeria’s 36 states and is located in the Niger Delta region.
- The concept of political party defection, also known as crossing the floor, has a long history in Nigerian politics, often leading to legal and ethical debates.
- The 1999 Constitution of Nigeria, under Section 109, provides grounds for the vacation of the seat of a member of a State House of Assembly if the member defects from the party that sponsored their election.
- Rivers State has been a significant battleground for political power in Nigeria, with its rich oil resources making it one of the country’s wealthiest states.
- The role of civil society organisations in Nigeria has become increasingly prominent, advocating for transparency, accountability, and good governance in the political sphere.