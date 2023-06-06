Court Shuts Down Bid to Block Tinubu’s Presidential Inauguration

The Federal High Court of Abuja dismissed a lawsuit on Tuesday, initially brought forward by five constituents from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), which sought to prevent Bola Tinubu’s presidential inauguration.
The quintet, comprising Anyaegbunam Okoye, David Adzer, Jeffery Ucheh, Osang Paul, and Chibuike Nwachukwu, are recognised as FCT’s registered voters.
They filed a lawsuit, bearing the reference FHC/ABJ/CS/578/2023, appealing to the court to prevent Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, or any other judicial officer or authority from inaugurating any candidate from the February 25 presidential election as the President or Vice-President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
The applicants insisted that no Nigerian state could be considered equivalent to the FCT for any purpose, specifically under section 134 (2) (b) of the Constitution. They maintained that no candidate could be legitimately declared the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria without securing at least 25% of the votes in the FCT, Abuja, in the February 25 presidential election.
The lawsuit also declared that no candidate could be rightfully inaugurated as the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria without receiving 25% of the votes in FCT, Abuja.
It added that Muhammadu Buhari’s term as President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces should endure as per section 135 (1) (a) of the Constitution until a successor is decided and sworn in according to its provisions.
The lawsuit stipulated that this state should remain until it is conclusively determined by judicial means or by the Constitution’s provisions that the candidate has met the requirement of Section 134(2) (b) of the Constitution.
The lawsuit, which cited the Attorney-General of the Federation as the first respondent and the CJN as the second respondent, also called for “an order setting aside or suspending any declaration and issuance of a Certificate of a Return to any candidate in the February 25 presidential election in the country as having been elected, save and except it is judicially determined with finality that such candidate fulfilled the conditions stated in section 134(2) (b) of the Constitution.
Editorial
Election Lawsuits: A Democratic Necessity or a Needless Hurdle?
In a democratic society, disagreements and legal disputes over electoral outcomes are not uncommon. They are a vital aspect of the democratic process, providing a platform for aggrieved parties to air grievances and seek redress.
In the recent dismissal of a lawsuit to prevent Bola Tinubu’s presidential inauguration, we see yet another manifestation of this democratic norm. While the claimants presented their case rooted in the provisions of the Constitution, the court found it without merit and dismissed it.
Those on the opposing side of the argument hold that such lawsuits are merely obstructionist tactics, often lacking substantial legal basis and aimed at delaying or disrupting the smooth transition of power. They contend that these lawsuits often lack the substance required to affect the election outcome, primarily as a tool of political manoeuvring.
Indeed, it’s essential to remember that the judicial system exists as a safeguard for the aggrieved and democracy. A court’s decision to dismiss a case, as in the case against Tinubu, often signifies a functioning judiciary system, able to discern merit from meritless, ensuring the rule of law prevails.
However, we must also recognise the necessity for lawsuits that challenge electoral outcomes in fostering transparency and accountability within our electoral system. They provide a means for individuals and groups to voice their concerns and push for electoral reforms.
While the court has ruled in favour of Tinubu in this case, the discourse around the role of lawsuits in the electoral process remains essential. They invite us to question, engage with the legal foundations of our democracy and continually assess our electoral laws’ efficacy.
As responsible citizens, we should stay informed about these issues and engage in discussions, seeking reform where needed. Let us actively participate in our democracy at the polling stations and in the subsequent dialogues and actions that shape our nation’s future.
Did You Know?
- In Nigeria, the President and the Vice-President are elected on the same ticket by popular vote for four-year terms.
- The Nigerian Constitution requires a presidential candidate to secure at least one-quarter of the votes in two-thirds of Nigeria’s 36 states and the FCT to win an election.
- The Chief Justice of Nigeria traditionally swears in the President and Vice-President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
