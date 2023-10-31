Court Upholds Akpoti-Uduaghan’s Kogi Central Win

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has upheld the election of Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan as the rightful winner of the Kogi Central Senatorial Election held earlier in February. This decision came after the court rejected the appeal lodged by Abubakar Ohere, deeming it without merit.
Previously, in September, the Kogi State Election Petition Tribunal in Lokoja had annulled the triumph of Abubakar Ohere from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Kogi Central Senatorial Election. The tribunal then declared Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the genuine victor of the February senatorial vote.
Not satisfied with the tribunal’s decision, Ohere approached the appellate court for a review. However, the court maintained its stance, further endorsing Akpoti-Uduaghan as the election’s winner.
Editorial:
The recent ruling by the Court of Appeal in Abuja, affirming Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s senatorial election victory, underscores the importance of an independent and transparent judiciary in upholding the tenets of democracy. At Yohaig NG, we believe that the judiciary plays a pivotal role in ensuring that the voice of the people is heard and respected.
Elections are the bedrock of any democratic society, and their outcomes must reflect the true will of the electorate. The decision by the appellate court not only reinforces the credibility of the electoral process but also sends a clear message about the importance of fairness and justice in our democratic system.
While political disagreements and contestations are inherent in any democracy, such disputes must be resolved through legal and transparent means. We commend the judiciary for its role in ensuring that justice prevails and urge all stakeholders to respect the rule of law and work towards a united and prosperous Kogi State.
Did You Know?
- Kogi State is located in the central region of Nigeria and is often referred to as the “Confluence State” due to the meeting point of the Rivers Niger and Benue.
- The Court of Appeal is the second-highest in Nigeria, coming after the Supreme Court.
- The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) are two of the major political parties in Nigeria, often contesting for various political positions across the country.
- The senatorial elections in Nigeria are held every four years, with each state divided into three senatorial districts.
- The judiciary in Nigeria comprises the Supreme Court, Court of Appeal, and the High Court, each playing a distinct role in the country’s legal system.