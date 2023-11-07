Court Vindicates Enugu Governor, Fines NYSC N5m Over Claim

The Federal High Court in Abuja has cleared Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, of forgery accusations, simultaneously penalizing the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) with a N5 million fine for falsely declaring his discharge certificate invalid. Governor Mbah had initiated legal proceedings against the NYSC and its Director of Corps Certification, Ibrahim Muhammad, after they discredited the authenticity of his discharge certificate dated January 6, 2003.
The NYSC had challenged the lawsuit, questioning the court’s jurisdiction and the suit’s validity. However, Justice Inyang Ekwo ruled in favour of Governor Mbah, affirming the legitimacy of the certificate presented to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and condemning the NYSC for misrepresenting facts.
The court recognized that Governor Mbah had been granted permission to attend the Nigerian Law School during his service year and was duly reinstated to complete his NYSC program in 2003. With no substantial evidence from the NYSC to counter Governor Mbah’s claims, Justice Ekwo concluded that the governor had indeed fulfilled the mandatory service requirement.
Editorial:
The exoneration of Governor Peter Mbah by the Federal High Court not only restores his reputation but also casts a spotlight on the due diligence required in public declarations by statutory bodies like the NYSC. The court’s decision to impose a fine on the NYSC serves as a stark reminder of the consequences of unfounded allegations and the importance of verifying claims before making them public.
We believe that this case should prompt a review of the NYSC’s internal verification processes to prevent similar incidents. Such an institution must uphold the highest standards of integrity and accuracy, given its role in certifying the completion of national service—a rite of passage for Nigerian graduates.
Moreover, this incident underscores the need for transparency and accountability in all governmental and quasi-governmental bodies. The swift and fair judgment delivered by Justice Inyang Ekwo reinforces the judiciary’s role as a bulwark against the miscarriage of justice.
In light of this, we urge the NYSC to take this opportunity to refine its procedures and ensure that its actions are always beyond reproach. It is essential that the NYSC, and indeed all public institutions, operate not only with efficiency but also with an unwavering commitment to truth and fairness.
Did You Know?
- The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) was established in Nigeria in 1973 to involve Nigerian university graduates in nation-building and development.
- The NYSC program is mandatory for all Nigerian citizens who graduate before the age of 30 and involves a one-year compulsory service to the country.
- The Nigerian Law School, which Governor Mbah attended during his service year, is a form of graduate school for lawyers in Nigeria.
- Forgery allegations in Nigeria carry severe penalties, including imprisonment, which makes the accuracy of such claims by institutions critical.
- The Federal High Court in Abuja is one of the high courts in Nigeria and has the jurisdiction to hear cases involving federal government institutions like the NYSC.