Courts Impose Heavy Fines on Top Nigerian Lawyers

In unprecedented rulings, Nigerian courts have imposed millions of naira costs against several senior lawyers, sparking surprise among legal observers. These penalties are unique as they directly target lawyers for their actions in court rather than the usual practice of imposing punitive fines or damages against parties in legal disputes.
Among the notable cases, the Supreme Court fined Mike Ozekhome (SAN) N40m, while Afe Babalola and Wole Olanipekun, both SANs, were each fined N30m. Festus Keyamo faced a N10m penalty, Chuks Nwachukwu was fined N20m, Daniel Elombah N40m and N2m, respectively. These fines were levied for various reasons, from filing frivolous applications to professional misconduct.
For instance, on December 5, a five-member panel led by Justice Inyang Okoro fined Ozekhome N40m for a frivolous application on behalf of former Imo State Governor Emeka Ihedioha. The application, deemed outside the court’s jurisdiction, sought to remove Governor Hope Uzodinma from office, claiming he was not validly nominated by the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2019 election.
Similarly, on February 26, 2020, the Supreme Court imposed N30m fines each on Babalola and Olanipekun for an application seeking a review of the judgment in the APC Bayelsa State election case. Justice Amina Augie led the seven-member panel that rebuked both lawyers for their actions.
In another case, the Court of Appeal in Abuja fined former presidential candidate Ambrose Owuru N40m for a frivolous suit attempting to stop President Bola Tinubu’s inauguration. Justice Jamil Tukur described Owuru’s action as a gross abuse of the court process.
Additionally, a Federal High Court in Abuja dismissed a suit by the group Concerned Nigerians, seeking to disqualify Tinubu over alleged perjury. The court, led by Justice James Omotosho, not only ruled it lacked jurisdiction but also ordered the applicants and their lawyer, Daniel Elombah, to pay N17m to Tinubu and APC.
On June 6, Justice Mike Omotosho imposed a N10m fine on Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation, for a frivolous suit against former Vice President Atiku Abubakar. The court ruled that Keyamo lacked the standing to file the suit.
Finally, on the same day, a Federal High Court in Abuja fined Chuks Nwachukwu N20m for professional misconduct in a suit challenging Tinubu’s election victory. The judge condemned Nwachukwu’s media comments and forwarded the case to the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee (LPDC) for further action.
Lawyers have reacted differently to these fines. Chuks Nwachukwu noted that such costs are symbolic and are not necessarily paid unless the opposing party insists. E M D Umukoro suggested that the client bear the cost of the lawyer advised against the action. Chinelo Ogbazor clarified that costs are awarded against the lawyer personally, and they are expected to pay to the account provided by the opposing party.
Editorial
The courts’ recent imposition of hefty fines on senior Nigerian lawyers marks a significant shift in the legal landscape. These rulings clearly show the judiciary’s intolerance for frivolous litigation and professional misconduct. It’s a wake-up call to the legal fraternity, emphasizing the need for greater responsibility and adherence to ethical standards.
This development is not just about penalizing errant behaviour; it’s a step towards restoring public confidence in the legal system. When senior lawyers, who are expected to be paragons of legal propriety, are held accountable, it reinforces the principle that no one is above the law. This is crucial in a country where the perception of justice being skewed in favour of the elite is prevalent.
However, these fines also raise questions about the balance between judicial discretion and the freedom of legal practitioners to represent their clients’ interests. While it’s imperative to curb frivolous and vexatious litigation, it’s equally important to ensure that this does not deter lawyers from vigorously defending their clients’ rights.
As we move forward, the legal community must consider these incidents an opportunity for introspection and reform. It’s about striking the right balance between zealous advocacy and maintaining the sanctity of the legal process. The judiciary’s recent actions are a step in the right direction, but they must be part of a broader, ongoing conversation about legal ethics and professionalism in Nigeria.
Did You Know?
- The Nigerian judiciary can impose fines directly on lawyers for inappropriate or unethical actions in court.
- Mike Ozekhome, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, was fined N40m by the Supreme Court for filing a frivolous application.
- The Supreme Court of Nigeria can review its judgments, a rare practice in many legal systems.
- The Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee (LPDC) in Nigeria oversees the conduct of lawyers and can take action against those found guilty of professional misconduct.
- The concept of ‘locus standi’ in Nigerian law refers to the right of a party to appear and be heard in court, which was a critical factor in the ruling against Festus Keyamo.