Deputy Speaker Kalu Wins; Tribunal Rejects Action Alliance Petition

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu celebrates a legal victory. The National Assembly Elections Petitions Tribunal in Umuahia struck out a petition against him by the Action Alliance (AA).
Earlier this week, the tribunal also ruled in Kalu’s favour regarding a petition from the Labour Party’s Frank Chinasa. The case was about the February 25, 2023 elections for Bende Federal Constituency of Abia State.
Justice Samson Paul Gang led the three-man tribunal. They denied Chinasa’s request to declare Kalu unqualified due to an alleged inconsistency in his name.
The tribunal stated that Kalu had followed due process. They deemed the petition unnecessary.
In a surprising turn, the AA candidate distanced himself from the suit. He claimed he was impersonated and had not authorized any legal action against Kalu.
Igbokwe, the AA candidate, expressed his happiness over the dismissal. He praised Kalu for his leadership and vision for the Bende people.
Editorial:
The dismissal of the petition against Deputy Speaker Benjamin Okezie Kalu is a significant moment in Nigerian politics.
It vindicates Kalu and raises questions about the integrity of the electoral process and the judiciary’s role in it.
The fact that the AA candidate distanced himself from the petition suggests that deeper issues may be at play.
It’s crucial for the electoral commission and the judiciary to ensure that such impersonations and unauthorized legal actions do not undermine the democratic process.
The tribunal’s decision also highlights the importance of due process in electoral disputes.
It serves as a reminder that the judiciary remains a critical pillar in upholding the democratic values of the nation.
Did You Know?
- The National Assembly Elections Petitions Tribunal is a judicial body that hears and determines election petitions.
- Bende Federal Constituency is one of the federal constituencies in Abia State, Nigeria.
- The House of Representatives is the lower house of Nigeria’s bicameral National Assembly.
- Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu represents the Bende Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.
- Abia State is located in the South-Eastern part of Nigeria and is one of the 36 states in the country.