Ebonyi Coalition Appeals for Justice in Election Petitions Tribunal

A group of organisations in Ebonyi, including Odimma Ebonyi, Oganihu Ebonyi Movement, Ebonyi Peoples’ Vanguard, Eastern Renaissance Movement, and Worried Nigerian Citizens, have called on the tribunals overseeing the Governorship, National and State Assembly Election Petitions in Ebonyi State to ensure justice is served.
The coalition expressed concern that unless the Election Petitions Tribunal adheres strictly to the facts and law without resorting to technicalities, it could set a dangerous precedent that justice is available to the highest bidder.
The group expressed disappointment over recent developments in the Tribunal, stating that they do not inspire confidence or hope. Spokespersons for the coalition, Engineer Osita Ugoji and Mazi Moses Idika issued a statement on Tuesday night, urging Nigerians to pay closer attention to the issues raised in the Ebonyi State Governorship and National Assembly election petitions.
They expressed concern that the relocation of the Tribunals to Abuja, which was initially perceived as a move to provide a neutral ground for petitioners and respondents, may have been exploited for underhand transactions.
The coalition calls on Nigerians to closely monitor the issues raised by petitioners at the various election petition tribunals, especially those related to the Ebonyi State Gubernatorial Election and National Assembly Election Petitions.
The coalition also expressed dissatisfaction with the Tribunal’s dismissal of the petition filed by the Labour Party candidate for the Abakaliki/Izzi Federal Constituency, Dr Eze Emmanuel Eze.
They also raised concerns about alleged reports of backdating the All Progressives Congress Senatorial candidate for Ebonyi South, Engr David Umahi’s response to Senator Michael Amah Nnachi’s petition.
Editorial
The call to justice by the Ebonyi Coalition group is a stark reminder of the importance of transparency and fairness in our electoral process. The concerns raised by the coalition highlight the need for the Election Petitions Tribunal to adhere strictly to the rule of law and avoid any actions that could undermine public confidence in the justice system.
The allegations of underhand transactions and the dismissal of petitions without clear explanations are troubling. These actions could potentially undermine the Tribunal’s credibility and the electoral process. It is, therefore, crucial that the Tribunal addresses these concerns promptly and transparently.
The Tribunal’s role is to adjudicate election petitions and uphold the integrity of the electoral process. Any actions undermining this role could have far-reaching implications for democracy in Nigeria.
As such, the Tribunal must ensure fairness, transparency, and justice to guide its actions.
Did You Know?
- Ebonyi State was created in 1996, making it one of the youngest states in Nigeria.
- The state is known for its salt production, earning it the nickname “Salt of the Nation”.
- Ebonyi State has 13 local government areas.
