Edwin Clark Urges CJN Ariwoola to Reform Judiciary, Address Corruption

Edwin Clark, a prominent South-South leader, has called on the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, to undertake a comprehensive reform of the judiciary urgently. In an open letter made available to journalists in Abuja, Clark expressed concern over the alleged corruption, malpractices, and blatant abuse of office within the judiciary, stating that these issues have tarnished the image of this noble profession.
Clark suggested that Ariwoola has the authority to reorganize the judiciary, similar to the reforms initiated by Justice Dahiru Musdapher in 2011. Musdapher had appointed a high-powered committee led by former CJN Justice Mohammad Uwais to address challenges in the judiciary, including restructuring the National Judicial Commission (NJC) and Judicial Services Commission.
The elder statesman urged the CJN to investigate the activities of certain judicial and non-judicial officers and some Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) involved in alleged corrupt practices. He also called for amendments to laws and procedures concerning corruption cases, proposing a shift in the burden of proof to the accused to demonstrate the legitimacy of their wealth or assets.
Clark, who has been a member of the Bar for about 59 years, expressed his disappointment that individuals of his stature, who have witnessed the country’s evolution, are often reluctant to speak on such issues. He referenced the treatment of former CJN Justice Walter Onnoghen as a black spot in the judiciary. He criticized the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) for its inadequate response at the time.
Highlighting the need for change, Clark pointed out the potential influence of social interactions between the judiciary and senators facing criminal charges. He also expressed concern over conflicting court judgments in different states, extending to the Court of Appeal, which he finds embarrassing and contradictory.
Editorial:
The call by Edwin Clark for judicial reform in Nigeria, directed at Chief Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, is a significant and timely intervention in the ongoing discourse about judicial integrity and accountability. Clark’s open letter is not just a critique but a clarion call for action against the deep-seated issues of corruption and malpractice that have plagued the Nigerian judiciary.
The judiciary, the last bastion of hope for the common man, must uphold the highest standards of integrity and impartiality. The concerns raised by Clark about the alleged corrupt practices and the abuse of office within the judiciary are alarming and warrant immediate attention. The suggestion to follow the precedent set by Justice Dahiru Musdapher in 2011 for holistic reform is a step in the right direction.
The proposal to shift the burden of proof in corruption cases to the accused is an exciting approach that could potentially expedite the judicial process in corruption cases. However, it also raises questions about the balance between effective anti-corruption measures and preserving fundamental legal principles such as the presumption of innocence.
Clark’s critique of the Nigerian Bar Association’s response to the treatment of former CJN Justice Walter Onnoghen highlights a broader issue of the legal community’s responsibility in safeguarding judicial integrity. The legal profession must advocate for justice and actively participate in the maintenance and improvement of the judicial system.
The issues raised by Edwin Clark are a stark reminder of the challenges facing Nigeria’s judiciary. The CJN and other stakeholders must take these concerns seriously and work towards a judiciary that is efficient, effective, transparent, and accountable to the people it serves.
Did You Know?
- Edwin Clark is a respected elder statesman in Nigeria, known for his vocal advocacy on issues affecting the Niger Delta region and the country at large.
- The Nigerian judiciary has undergone several reforms to enhance efficiency, transparency, and accountability over the years.
- The National Judicial Council (NJC) plays a crucial role in appointing, promoting, and disciplining judicial officers in Nigeria.
- The concept of shifting the burden of proof in corruption cases is a subject of debate in legal circles, balancing the need for effective prosecution against the rights of the accused.
- The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) is the professional body representing all lawyers admitted to the Bar in Nigeria, with a mandate to promote legal practice, uphold the rule of law, and ensure justice for all.