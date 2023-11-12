Ekiti Chief Judge’s Comeback After Court Tragedy

Justice Oyewole Adeyeye, the Chief Judge of Ekiti State, is poised for a remarkable return to his duties on Monday. This comes four months after a harrowing incident where a section of the state high court complex collapsed, trapping him in his office.
The incident occurred on Wednesday, July 12, while Justice Adeyeye was in his chamber. Following this, he underwent a period of recovery, during which he received a visit from Mr. Yakubu Chonoko Maikyau, the President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), in London, United Kingdom.
This visit was detailed in a statement released on Friday by Akorede Habeeb Lawal, the NBA National Publicity Secretary. The statement highlighted the NBA President’s gratitude for Justice Adeyeye’s quick recovery and return to full health.
According to Maikyau, Justice Adeyeye is in high spirits and eagerly anticipates his return to Nigeria to resume his judicial responsibilities. The Chief Judge expressed profound gratitude to God for his recovery and acknowledged the support he received during his convalescence from the Ekiti State Government, legal icon Aare Afe Babalola OFR, SAN, the judiciary, and the NBA.
The NBA had previously expressed concern over the deteriorating state of court infrastructures across Nigeria, a concern underscored by the collapse of the Chief Judge’s Chambers in Ekiti State, leading to his hospitalisation and subsequent medical treatment in the UK.
In a related development, the NBA has reported an attack on a judge of the Upper Area Court in Balanga Local Government Area of Gombe State. The NBA has condemned this attack and pledged to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice. In response to this incident, Maikyau has directed the Chairmen of the NBA Gombe Branch and the NBA Security Agencies Relations Committee (SARC) to work with the Gombe State Police Command to investigate the matter thoroughly.
Editorial
The return of Justice Oyewole Adeyeye to his duties as the Chief Judge of Ekiti State is not just a personal triumph but a symbol of resilience in the face of adversity. His recovery and return to the bench after the traumatic collapse of a section of the state high court complex is commendable and inspiring. However, this incident also casts a spotlight on the broader issue of the state of judicial infrastructure in Nigeria.
The collapse that led to Justice Adeyeye’s injury is a stark reminder of the neglected state of many court buildings across the country. The government must prioritise the maintenance and renovation of these structures. Courts are not just physical spaces; they are the bastions of justice, and their upkeep is essential to the smooth functioning of the judicial system.
The attack on a judge in Gombe State is a disturbing development that underscores the risks faced by judicial officers in the line of duty. Such incidents not only threaten the physical safety of judges but also impede the course of justice. It is crucial that the NBA’s call for action in this matter is heeded and that measures are taken to ensure the safety of all judicial officers.
As we welcome Justice Adeyeye back to his role, we must also reflect on the broader implications of these events. The judiciary, as a pillar of democracy, must be supported not just in words but in concrete actions. This includes ensuring the safety and dignity of its officers and the integrity of its infrastructure. Only then can the judiciary effectively uphold the rule of law and deliver justice to the people of Nigeria.
Did You Know?
- Ekiti State, located in southwestern Nigeria, is known as the “Fountain of Knowledge” due to its rich educational heritage.
- The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) is one of Africa’s largest professional associations, with over 100,000 members as of 2021.
- The concept of a Chief Judge in Nigeria’s legal system is pivotal, as they serve as the head of the judicial arm of a state government.
- The legal system in Nigeria is based on the English Common Law and Customary Law, a legacy of British colonial rule.
- Nigeria has made significant strides in judicial reform, including the establishment of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act in 2015, which aims to improve the efficiency of the administration of criminal justice in the country.