Enugu Governor Mbah Snubs Tribunal Summons in Certificate Forgery Case

Peter Mbah, the Governor of Enugu State, has disregarded the invitation from the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in an ongoing certificate forgery trial.
The trial was initiated following an application by the counsel to the People’s Redemption Party candidate, Alex Amujiogo.
Despite the Tribunal’s order for a substituted service of a subpoena on Mbah through his lawyer, the governor did not respond to the summons. Amujiogo expressed his disappointment, stating,
“This Honourable Tribunal had, on June 22, 2023, made an order that the subpoena be served on Peter Mbah through his counsel. We have since done that for him to appear today.”
The governor’s absence was attributed to the presence of immunity, according to Amujiogo. With no other option, he was forced to close his case. He left the next course of action to the Tribunal, stating,
“It is now left for the tribunal, in the course of this matter, to know the next step that they will undertake as regards his refusal or inability to appear today before the Tribunal.”
However, the lead counsel to the Peoples Democratic Party, Anthony Ani, argued that the petitioner did not comply with the legal provisions while serving the subpoena.
He stated that the governor would appear if the petitioners followed the correct procedure.
The Tribunal, led by Justice K. M. Akano, has adjourned the case to June 24, 2023, for the 1st Respondent, the Independent National Electoral Commission, to present its defence.
Editorial
The ongoing certificate forgery case involving Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah raises serious questions about accountability and the rule of law.
The governor’s decision to ignore the Tribunal’s summons is concerning and undermines the integrity of the judicial process.
While the governor may have legal reasons for his actions, it’s crucial to remember that public officials are not above the law.
They are responsible for cooperating with judicial proceedings and upholding the principles of transparency and accountability.
This case also highlights the importance of thorough vetting processes for political candidates.
Ensuring that candidates have the qualifications and credentials is fundamental to maintaining trust in the political system.
It’s now up to the Tribunal to decide the following action.
Let’s hope that justice will be served and the truth will prevail.
Did You Know?
- The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal is responsible for hearing and determining petitions from governorship elections.
- Peter Mbah is the current Governor of Enugu State.
- The People’s Redemption Party is one of the political parties in Nigeria.
- A subpoena is a legal document that requires a person to testify in a court proceeding.
- Enugu State is located in the South-Eastern region of Nigeria.
