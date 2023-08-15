Fg Slaps 20 New Charges On Suspended Cbn Chief Emefiele

The Federal Government has taken steps to replace the “illegal possession of firearms” charge against Godwin Emefiele, the suspended Central Bank of Nigeria governor. They are introducing 20 new charges related to the conferment of undue advantage.
On Tuesday, the government applied to retract the firearms charge against Emefiele at the Federal High Court in Lagos. Mohammed Bakodo Abubakar, the director of public prosecutions (DPP) at the Federal Ministry of Justice, informed Justice Nicholas Oweibo that this decision was based on further investigations.
However, Joseph Daudu, the defence counsel, countered this move. He argued that the government’s application shouldn’t be considered since they had not complied with the court’s order granting Emefiele bail.
The DPP later informed journalists that the new charges were filed at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court.
Previously, on July 25, Justice Oweibo had ordered Emefiele’s remand at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre. This was until he met his bail conditions, set at N20 million, on two charges of illegally possessing firearms and ammunition.
Despite this, the Department of State Services (DSS) re-arrested him after an altercation with prison guards.
Editorial:
The unfolding legal saga surrounding Godwin Emefiele, the suspended Central Bank of Nigeria governor, raises several concerns. The shift from a firearms charge to 20 new charges suggests a more complex situation than initially presented.
At the same time, the legal process must be thorough and just; transparency’s equally vital.
Despite a court order, the re-arrest of Emefiele by the DSS is troubling. It raises questions about the adherence to the rule of law and the respect for judicial processes.
As the case progresses, it’s essential for all parties involved to act with integrity and uphold the principles of justice.
Did You Know?
- Godwin Emefiele has been the Central Bank of Nigeria governor since 2014.
- The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court is one of Nigeria’s superior courts of record.
- The Department of State Services (DSS) is primarily responsible for intelligence gathering within Nigeria.
- The term “undue advantage” in legal parlance often refers to gaining an unfair or unethical benefit.
- The Central Bank of Nigeria plays a pivotal role in the country’s economic stability and monetary policy direction.