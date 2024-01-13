Francis Nwifuru’s Election as Ebonyi Governor Upheld by Supreme Court

The Supreme Court has upheld the election of Francis Nwifuru of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the Governor of Ebonyi State. This decision affirms the ruling of the Court of Appeal in Lagos, which had dismissed the appeal of Chukwuma Odii of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) due to lack of merit.
In November, the Court of Appeal in Lagos affirmed Nwifuru’s March 18 governorship election. The three-member panel, led by Justice Jummai Sankey, unanimously dismissed Odii’s appeal and upheld the tribunal’s earlier verdict. Odii subsequently sought redress at the Supreme Court.
The panel resolved all five issues against the appellant, dismissing the appeal for lacking merit. Justice Sankey stated that the PDP and its candidate did not have the legal standing to interfere in the internal affairs of the APC concerning the nomination of candidates.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Nwifuru the winner of the March 18 poll in Ebonyi State. Nwifuru secured 199,131 votes, defeating Ifeanyi Odii of the PDP, who scored 80,191, and Ben Odo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), who received 52,189 votes.
Editorial:
We, as observers of Nigeria’s democratic process, see the Supreme Court’s affirmation of Francis Nwifuru’s election as a reinforcement of the legal and democratic principles that govern our electoral system. This ruling validates the outcome of the Ebonyi State governorship election and underscores the judiciary’s importance in maintaining the sanctity of our electoral process.
The unanimous decision by the Court of Appeal and its subsequent affirmation by the Supreme Court highlights the robustness of our judicial system in addressing electoral disputes. It is a testament that our courts can effectively resolve electoral controversies and uphold the electorate’s will.
The role of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in this process is also commendable. By conducting an election whose results have been upheld by the highest courts, INEC has demonstrated its capacity to manage credible elections. This is crucial for the consolidation of democracy in Nigeria.
However, the journey of this election, marked by legal challenges, also points to the need for political parties and their candidates to engage in more transparent and democratic internal processes. The judiciary’s observation that parties should not interfere in each other’s nomination processes is a reminder of the need for internal democracy within parties.
As we progress, political parties in Nigeria must adhere to democratic principles in their internal affairs, particularly in selecting candidates. This will enhance the credibility of the electoral process and ensure that the candidates presented to the electorate are the true representatives of their parties’ members.
The affirmation of Nwifuru’s election is a victory for the electorate of Ebonyi State, who have seen their choice upheld through the legal system. It reinforces the principle that the people’s voice, as expressed through the ballot, is supreme. This decision should serve as a precedent for future electoral disputes, ensuring that the democratic will of the people is always respected and upheld.
The Supreme Court’s ruling favouring Francis Nwifuru is a significant milestone in Nigeria’s democratic journey. It reaffirms our faith in the judiciary as a pillar of democracy and the electoral process as a reflection of the people’s will. Let this be a guiding light for future elections, ensuring that the democratic process is observed, respected, and upheld.
Did You Know?
- Ebonyi State, located in southeastern Nigeria, was created in 1996 from parts of Enugu State and Abia State.
- The All Progressives Congress (APC), to which Francis Nwifuru belongs, was formed in 2013 from a merger of Nigeria’s four biggest opposition parties.
- The Supreme Court of Nigeria, the highest court in the land, was established in 1963 following the proclamation of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
- The March 18 governorship election in Ebonyi State was part of the 2023 general elections in Nigeria, which included presidential, gubernatorial, and legislative elections.
- Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was established in 1998 and is responsible for organizing, conducting, and supervising all elections in the country.