Judge Warns Against Private Messages in Oduah’s EFCC N5bn Suit

Justice Inyang Ekwo of a Federal High Court in Abuja has sent a stern warning to those sending him unsolicited messages relating to the N5 billion lawsuit filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against Senator Stella Oduah and others.
He ordered them to stop violating his privacy.
Justice Ekwo issued the warning on Monday during a hearing of the case. This came to light after counselling for Oduah, Onyechi Ikpeazu, SAN, and an attorney to Crystal Television Ltd, Ogbu Onoja, SAN, reported that attempts were underway to settle the case out of court.
“Somebody has been intruding into my privacy on this matter by sending me messages concerning this matter, claiming to be part of a concerned group. I will engage security agencies to track him down. You cannot invade my privacy,” stated Justice Ekwo.
He emphasized that his records are public documents and can be accessed by anyone by public law.
Prosecutor Hassan Liman, SAN, representing the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), echoed Justice Ekwo’s sentiment, stating that even if the person was a party to the lawsuit, they had no right to contact the judge.
As proceedings resumed, Liman informed the court that the session was scheduled for the formal arraignment of the defendants as per the order made at the last adjourned date. He was ready to proceed.
However, Onoja reported that his client had approached the EFCC and paid almost 95% of the money implicated in the case.
He added, “We are waiting for the commission’s response, and almost about N80 million remains.”
Justice Ekwo suggested that dialogue with the defendants should be explored, and the trial could begin if unsuccessful.
The matter has been adjourned until June 15 for a report or the commencement of the trial.
The EFCC has charged Senator Oduah, former Aviation Minister, and several others, including Gloria Odita, Nwosu Emmanuel Nnamdi, Chukwuma Irene Chinyere, Global Offshore and Marine Ltd, Tip Top Global Resources Ltd, Crystal Television Ltd, Sobora International Ltd and others with alleged N5 billion fraud and financial misappropriation during President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration.
Editorial
Justice Prevails: Respect for Courtroom Decorum
The unfolding drama of the N5 billion lawsuit against Senator Stella Oduah highlights a glaring issue plaguing our justice system: an encroachment upon the privacy of judicial officers.
The invasion of Justice Inyang Ekwo’s privacy is disrespectful and indicative of a lack of understanding of courtroom decorum and the sanctity of judicial proceedings.
While it’s understandable that individuals and parties connected to a case may have strong feelings and personal stakes, attempting to sway a judge’s decision or solicit favour through private messages is unethical and violates the judiciary’s principles.
It undermines the essence of impartiality that is crucial in pursuing justice.
Justice Ekwo’s condemnation of these intrusive messages underscores the need to respect the boundaries set by the justice system. We must maintain the decorum of our courts and ensure the integrity of our judicial processes.
The EFCC’s lawsuit against Senator Stella Oduah is a high-profile case requiring careful and objective handling. As this case unfolds, it serves as a poignant reminder that justice must be pursued without fear or favour and that the privacy of judicial officers should be respected.
Did You Know?
- The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) was established in 2003 to investigate financial crimes such as advance fee fraud (419 fraud) and money laundering in Nigeria.
- The Commission has its head office in Abuja, Nigeria, and it operates to eliminate financial crimes and corruption within the country.