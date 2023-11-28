Kaduna Assembly Speaker’s Election Overturned by Appeal Court

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has overturned the election of Yusuf Liman, the Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, mandating a rerun in five specific polling units. This decision follows an earlier ruling by the State Assembly Election Petition Tribunal, which had nullified Liman’s victory in 42 polling units on September 30.
Liman, representing the Makera State Constituency and a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), faced a challenge from Solomon Katuka of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Katuka’s petition alleged significant irregularities in the election process, claiming he was the rightful winner of the March 18, 2023, House of Assembly Election in the Makera constituency.
The initial tribunal ruling affected 37 polling units in Makera ward, two in Barnawa ward, and one each in Kakuri Gwari, Television, and Kakuri Hausa wards. However, the Appeal Court, in a judgement delivered by Justices O. O Adejumo, A. O Oyetula, and P. An Obiora reduced the scope of the rerun to just five polling units. These include Barnawa Ward PU 005 and 009, Kakuri Gwari PU 006, Television Ward PU 022, and Kakuri Hausa Ward PU 045.
At present, the APC holds 17,470 votes, while the PDP has 17,088. The court’s decision was influenced by the narrow lead margin of 382 votes, which is smaller than the number of Permanent Voter Cards collected in the affected polling units. This ruling comes five months after Liman’s election and swearing-in as House Speaker.
Editorial
The recent ruling by the Court of Appeal in Abuja, nullifying the election of Kaduna Assembly Speaker Yusuf Liman, is a significant development in Nigeria’s political landscape. It underscores the importance of electoral integrity and the role of the judiciary in upholding democratic principles.
We believe that this decision, while disruptive, is a necessary step towards ensuring fair and transparent elections. The reduction of the rerun scope from 42 to five polling units by the appellate court demonstrates a meticulous approach to addressing electoral disputes. It highlights the need for precision in judicial rulings, especially in politically sensitive cases.
The judiciary’s intervention in this matter serves as a reminder of its crucial role as a guardian of democracy. Election results must reflect the true will of the people. This case also brings to light the importance of voter education and the need for electoral bodies to ensure that every vote is accurately counted and reported.
We suggest that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other relevant authorities take proactive steps to prevent such irregularities in future elections. Strengthening the electoral process, enhancing transparency, and ensuring the independence of the judiciary are vital steps in consolidating Nigeria’s democracy.
The upcoming rerun in the affected polling units will not only decide the fate of the Makera constituency’s representation but also set a precedent for how electoral disputes are resolved in Nigeria. It is a test of our democratic resilience and commitment to the rule of law.
Did You Know?
- The Kaduna State House of Assembly, where Yusuf Liman served as Speaker, is the legislative arm of the Kaduna State Government in Nigeria.
- Kaduna State, located in the northwest of Nigeria, is known for its diverse ethnic and religious composition, making its political landscape quite dynamic.
- The All Progressives Congress (APC), to which Liman belongs, is one of the two major contemporary political parties in Nigeria, alongside the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
- Nigeria’s electoral system has undergone several reforms since the country’s return to democracy in 1999, aimed at enhancing transparency and credibility.
- The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is responsible for organizing, conducting, and supervising all elections in Nigeria, playing a crucial role in the country’s democratic process.