Kano NNPP Representative Ousted Over Certificate Forgery Allegations

The National and State House of Assembly Elections Petition Tribunal in Kano State has delivered a significant verdict, annulling the election win of Muktar Umar Yerima of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).
Yerima had been elected as the House of Representatives member for Tarauni Federal Constituency.
The tribunal, led by Justice I.P. Chima, found that Yerima’s election was void due to allegations of forging his primary school certificate, which he had presented to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
Justice I.P. Chima stated,
“Evidence presented confirms beyond doubt that Muktar Umar Yerima submitted a forged primary school certificate to INEC. This act renders him ineligible for the position he was elected to.”
Hafizu Kawu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had initiated the petition, challenging Yerima’s qualifications and providing evidence to support the forgery claims.
The tribunal sided with Kawu, noting a solid case of alleged forgery against Yerima. Consequently, the tribunal declared that the NNPP did not have a valid candidate in the election, terming all votes for Yerima as “wasted votes”.
Furthermore, INEC has been instructed to withdraw the certificate of return previously given to Yerima, effectively removing him from his elected role.
Yerima had defended himself by stating he legally changed his name in 2022. However, the tribunal dismissed this, pointing out Yerima’s inconsistent use of various names on his passport since 2009.
Additionally, Hausawa Primary School, the institution in question, refuted the authenticity of the certificate Yerima presented.
Editorial
The tribunal’s decision underscores the importance of integrity and transparency in the electoral process.
While the democratic system allows for representation, those seeking office must do so with genuine credentials.
The alleged forgery by Yerima not only undermines his credibility and casts a shadow over the electoral process.
Voters must trust that their representatives are elected based on merit and authenticity.
The tribunal’s verdict serves as a reminder that shortcuts and dishonesty have no place in a democratic society.
It’s a call for rigorous checks and balances to ensure that those who serve the public do so with the utmost integrity.
