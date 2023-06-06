Labour Party Candidate Submits Additional Election Results as Evidence in Presidential Tribunal

Presidential Election Petition Court in Abuja witnessed further development of the ongoing case brought forth by the Labour Party (LP) candidate, Mr Peter Obi.
He produced supplementary results from the presidential election, encompassing eight more states to support his case.
Justice Haruna Tsammani, leading the five-member panel, admitted the evidence from Ebonyi, Nasarawa, Delta, Kaduna, Imo, Ondo, Sokoto, and Kogi states. Obi, along with LP, who dispute the presidential election results of February 25, submitted evidence from 13 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Ebonyi (Exhibits PP 1 – PP 13) and identical numbers from Nasarawa (Exhibits PQ 1 – PQ 13).
Similarly, Delta state results from 25 LGAs (Exhibits PS 1 to PR 25), Kaduna state’s 23 LGAs (Exhibits PS 1 to PS 23), Imo’s 26 LGAs (Exhibits PT1 – PT 26), Ondo’s 18 LGAs (Exhibits PU 1 – PU 18), and Sokoto’s 7 LGAs (Exhibits PV 1- PV 7) were also admitted into evidence. The final batch of evidence comprised results from 21 LGAs in Kogi state (Exhibits PW1 – PW 21).
Despite finishing third in the election, ultimately won by the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, President Bola Tinubu, Obi promised to present further evidence to the court on Tuesday to bolster his allegations of election rigging.
During the proceedings, Mr Patrick Ikweto, Obi’s counsel, mentioned a new application they wish to present on the next adjournment date. An apology followed for the late serving of the schedule of documents intended to be submitted to the court.
Counsel for the APC, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, expressed frustration with the late submission, pointing out that this isn’t the first such instance. He encouraged the court to adhere to the pre-hearing report strictly.
The pre-hearing report had set clear expectations for parties to serve their documents at least 24 hours before the hearing date. Following these discussions, the hearing was adjourned till Tuesday.
Obi and the LP, in their joint petition, challenge President Tinubu’s legitimacy as the winner of the election, including allegations about his running mate Shettima, allegations about the previous indictment of Tinubu in the US, and concerns over non-compliance with the Electoral Act, 2022.
They pray for the court to either declare Obi the winner of the election or order INEC to conduct a fresh one, barring Tinubu, Shettima, and APC from participating.
Editorial
Obi’s Persistent Pursuit of Justice: A Call to Review Our Electoral Practices
Mr Peter Obi’s persistent quest for justice should ignite a national conversation on the transparency of our electoral process. As the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, he presents his allegations of foul play in the recent election results, challenging the legitimacy of the proclaimed winner, President Bola Tinubu.
While the court continues to admit more evidence from different states, one cannot help but wonder how much our electoral process needs scrutiny and possible reform. The case is a stark reminder that for a democracy to function effectively, its election process must be transparent, credible, and accountable.
There is an undeniable need to introspect and critically review our electoral practices. This case raises several issues, from the legality of a candidate’s participation in the electoral process to potential instances of corrupt practices and alleged non-compliance with the Electoral Act.
Acknowledging the complexity of these issues, these allegations must be thoroughly investigated. However, equally important is the need for long-term, systemic changes to our electoral process to prevent the recurrence of such situations.
As an informed citizenry, the time has come for us to evaluate our democratic practices critically. We must insist on thoroughly examining the current situation and demand accountability from the responsible bodies. Let us push for a more robust and fair electoral system.
As an essential next step, it falls upon those in power to instigate a comprehensive review of our electoral processes and guidelines, ensuring they are fit for purpose and immune to manipulation. In addition, they should prioritise strengthening the institutions that enforce these regulations, ensuring their impartiality and independence.
After all, our vote is our voice, and we must strive to protect its integrity.
Did You Know?
- The Presidential Election Petition Court is a special court explicitly formed to handle disputes arising from presidential elections.
- The Labour Party was founded in 2002 and is one of Nigeria’s youngest political parties.
- Ebonyi State, one of the states involved in the case, is known as the “Salt of the Nation” due to its large salt deposits.
Discover the benefits of Yohaig NG for the latest, unbiased Naija news.
With real-time updates and in-depth coverage of national events, Yohaig NG ensures you stay informed.
Our commitment to reliable reporting offers a fresh perspective on Nigeria’s dynamic socio-political landscape.
We invite our readers to engage in the discussion.
Your thoughts matter to us, and we look forward to your comments.