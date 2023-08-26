Labour Party Unfazed by Tribunal’s Decision to Sack Lagos Lawmaker

The National Legal Adviser to the Labour Party, Kehinde Edun, reassures supporters that the party is not concerned about the nullification of Seyi Sowunmi’s position.
Sowunmi represented the Ojo Federal Constituency in Lagos State at the House of Representatives.
Edun confirms that the party has appealed the judgment. The National Assembly Elections Petition Tribunal in Lagos had ousted Sowunmi last Thursday.
The tribunal declared Lanre Ogunyemi of the All Progressives Congress as the rightful winner. It ruled that Sowunmi was not qualified to contest the elections.
Edun clarifies that Sowunmi will not vacate his office immediately. He states that according to Nigerian law, Sowunmi remains in office until the Supreme Court’s final determination.
The legal adviser also criticizes the Lamidi Apapa-led faction of the party. He accuses them of misleading the public regarding a recent Appeal Court judgment.
Editorial:
The recent upheaval within the Labour Party, particularly the nullification of Seyi Sowunmi’s election, raises questions about the integrity of the electoral process in Nigeria.
While the party’s decision to appeal is a standard legal recourse, it also highlights the need for a more transparent and accountable electoral system.
The role of the judiciary in electoral matters is crucial, but it’s not the ultimate solution. Political parties must also take responsibility for ensuring that their candidates are duly qualified to run for office.
This will not only uphold the integrity of the electoral process but also prevent such legal battles in the future.
The Labour Party’s internal divisions, as evidenced by the ongoing factional disputes, are a cause for concern.
Such internal strife can weaken the party’s standing and effectiveness, making it imperative for the party to resolve these issues promptly.
Did You Know?
- The Labour Party in Nigeria was founded in 2002 and aims to promote social democracy.
- The Ojo Federal Constituency is one of the 360 constituencies represented in the House of Representatives in Nigeria.
- The All Progressives Congress (APC) is one of the two major political parties in Nigeria, the other being the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).
- The National Assembly Elections Petition Tribunal is a judicial body that hears election-related disputes in Nigeria.
- Seyi Sowunmi’s case is one of several election petition cases that have been decided by tribunals in recent times.