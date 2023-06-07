Lawyer Levied N20m Penalty Over Baseless Legal Action Against President Tinubu

On Tuesday, a Federal High Court in Abuja demonstrated its stance against frivolous litigation, sanctioning legal practitioner Chuks Nwachukwu with a N20 million fine.
The penalty was in response to his groundless attempt to prevent President Bola Tinubu’s swearing-in on 29th May.
Acting as legal counsel, Nwachukwu represented a group of five Federal Capital Territory (FCT) citizens seeking a court order to cease Tinubu’s inauguration at Eagle Square, Abuja.
Among various requests, Nwachukwu urged the court to prohibit the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, or any other judicial officer from inaugurating Tinubu pending resolution of all legal matters related to the presidential election.
The litigants, defining themselves as “registered voters of the FCT, Abuja, excepting those exempting themselves”, filed the suit under the case reference FHC/ABJ/CS/578/2023. They maintained that, according to section 134(2) of the 1999 Constitution, no presidential candidate can validly be declared elected without obtaining at least 25% of votes cast in the FCT, Abuja.
However, the court discarded the suit on Tuesday, ruling that the plaintiffs did not possess the legal standing to initiate such a case. Justice Inyang Ekwo determined that the petitioners failed to inform the court that their case was already under consideration by the Presidential Election Petition Court.
Despite lacking jurisdiction, Justice Ekwo detailed the affidavit supporting the suit, revealing that Nwachukwu orchestrated the action against Tinubu.
While condemning Nwachukwu’s unprofessional behaviour, Justice Ekwo issued an immediate penalty, ordering Nwachukwu to pay N10 million each to the Attorney-General of the Federation and the Chief Justice of Nigeria.
This punitive cost is an immediate repercussion for his conduct, with further action on the case halted until payment is received.
The court’s judgement will also be presented to the Supreme Court’s Chief Registrar, the Attorney-General of the Federation, and the Nigerian Bar Association for further consideration.
Editorial
The High Cost of Frivolous Litigation: A Necessary Deterrent
The unfolding saga of a frivolous lawsuit against President Bola Tinubu is taking centre stage in the current political landscape.
The court’s response, a hefty N20 million fine levied on the responsible lawyer, Mr Chuks Nwachukwu, casts a spotlight on the imperative for law practitioners to uphold the utmost standards of professionalism and integrity.
The ruling against Nwachukwu underlines the critical significance of respect for the judicial process. In its judgement, the court emphasized the absence of merit in Nwachukwu’s case and highlighted his misuse of legal channels for political manoeuvring.
This bold act serves as a stern reminder to legal practitioners, demonstrating the severe consequences of engaging in frivolous lawsuits.
Legal systems worldwide respect the principle of locus standi, a fundamental element in establishing the right to bring a case to court. This case disregarded the tenet, leading to its ultimate dismissal.
One must appreciate the court’s stance on this issue, which prevents the legal system’s misuse while raising important questions about our democratic process.
If we are to preserve the integrity of our democratic institutions, we must vigilantly guard against misuse of the law.
Individuals, especially those in positions of authority and influence, who manipulate the law to suit personal agendas, threaten the very foundation of our democratic society.
In this context, Nwachukwu’s conduct is unprofessional and fundamentally undemocratic.
This event presents an opportunity for introspection, not just for those within the legal profession, but for all Nigerians.
Let’s use this as a platform to educate ourselves about the workings of our legal system, question dubious practices, and promote accountability and professionalism in the legal profession.
It’s time we took a stand against the misuse of our legal system, demanding transparency and respect for our democratic institutions.
By holding Nwachukwu accountable, the court sends a potent message: our judicial system will not tolerate groundless, self-serving litigation.
As citizens, we are responsible for heeding this warning and remaining vigilant against any attempt to undermine our democratic processes.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria has a two-tier court system, with federal and state courts operating.
- 1999 Nigeria returned to a democratic government after decades of military rule.
- Due to the country’s colonial history, the Nigerian legal system is based on the English Common Law.
- Nigeria’s 1999 constitution, still in effect, replaced previous military decrees and introduced a federal structure of 36 states and a Federal Capital Territory.
- According to the Nigerian Bar Association, there are over 200,000 registered lawyers in Nigeria.
