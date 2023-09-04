Live Broadcast Allowed for Presidential Tribunal Verdict on Sept 6

The Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPT) is set to deliver its much-awaited verdict on September 6th. Umar Bangari, the Court of Appeal Registrar, confirmed this news. He also mentioned that interested television stations could broadcast the proceedings live.
The Labour Party (LP), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) have approached the tribunal. They, along with their presidential candidates, aim to nullify the election of President Bola Tinubu.
Tinubu was declared the winner of the 2023 presidential election.
In addition, election tribunals in 25 states are also expected to announce their decisions. These judgements will cover governorship, National Assembly, and state assembly election petitions.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) results are currently being contested in 25 28 states where elections occurred.
Editorial
The upcoming Presidential Election Petition Court verdict is paramount to Nigeria’s democratic process. It determines the legitimacy of the 2023 presidential election and sets a precedent for future electoral disputes.
The decision to allow live broadcasts of the proceedings is commendable. It promotes transparency and ensures the public remains informed about the judicial process.
The challenges posed by the Labour Party, the Peoples Democratic Party, and the Allied Peoples Movement highlight the contentious nature of the recent elections. The tribunal needs to deliver a fair and unbiased verdict.
This will reinforce public trust in the electoral and judicial systems. The broader implications of this verdict will resonate far beyond the immediate parties involved.
It will shape the political landscape and influence public perception of the rule of law in Nigeria.
Did You Know?
- The Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPT) is a special court set up expressly to handle disputes arising from presidential elections.
- President Bola Tinubu, whose election is being contested, is a prominent figure in Nigerian politics and has previously served as the Governor of Lagos State.
- The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is responsible for organising and overseeing elections in Nigeria.
- Nigeria has 36 states, each with its own election tribunal to handle disputes from state and local elections.
- Live broadcasting of court proceedings is not a common practice in Nigeria, making this decision by the Court of Appeal Registrar notable.