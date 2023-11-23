Nasarawa Governor’s Election Victory Confirmed by Appeal Court

In a significant development, the Court of Appeal in Abuja has upheld the election victory of Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule. Initially, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Sule, representing the All Progressives Congress, as the winner. His closest competitor, David Ombugadu of the Peoples Democratic Party, was the runner-up.
The state election petition tribunal, led by Justice Ezekiel Ajayi, had earlier given a split judgment. It ruled that Ombugadu had secured the majority of valid votes based on evidence from various polling units. However, Governor Sule challenged this decision, leading to the appeal.
Justice Uchechukwu Onuemenam, delivering the lead judgment at the appellate court, made a crucial decision. The court removed from its records the evidence and exhibits from certain witnesses (PWs 5, 6, 7, 8, 12, 13, 20, and 21) that the tribunal had relied upon. The reason cited was that the statements of these witnesses were not properly submitted according to legal requirements.
The court emphasized the necessity of adhering to legal protocols. It pointed out that written statements on oath must be filed alongside the petition within the stipulated time, as per the 1999 Constitution and the Electoral Act 2022.
The appellate court found fault with the tribunal’s decision to deduct 1,868 votes from Governor Sule’s tally. This deduction was based on allegations of over-voting in four polling units. The court noted that for such allegations, it was necessary to present voter registers, BVAS machines, and Form EC8 from the affected units. The petitioners, according to the court, failed to demonstrate how over-voting occurred.
Additionally, the appellate court criticized the tribunal for dismissing the evidence and testimonies from RW 1 to 22, called by the governor. The court labelled this dismissal as perverse, highlighting the tribunal’s failure to provide reasons for its findings.
The appellate court ruled that the tribunal had erred in re-computing votes and declaring the PDP candidate as the winner. The court allowed the appeal, dismissed the tribunal’s judgment, and set aside its majority order. This ruling reaffirms Governor Sule’s victory in the Nasarawa State election.
Editorial
We, at Yohaig NG, believe the recent ruling by the Court of Appeal in Abuja, upholding Governor Abdullahi Sule’s election victory, is a testament to the robustness of Nigeria’s judicial system. This decision underscores the importance of legal precision and adherence to electoral laws. It serves as a reminder that the judiciary plays a crucial role in safeguarding the sanctity of the electoral process.
The appellate court’s meticulous examination of the evidence and its adherence to legal protocols demonstrate a commitment to justice and fairness. By expunging certain witness statements due to procedural errors, the court has sent a clear message about the importance of following legal guidelines in electoral disputes. This decision not only reinforces the legitimacy of Governor Sule’s victory but also sets a precedent for future electoral litigations.
However, this case also highlights a concerning trend in Nigerian politics: the frequent resort to the judiciary to resolve electoral disputes. While the judiciary’s role in adjudicating these matters is vital, the recurring need for judicial intervention points to underlying issues in the electoral process. It suggests a need for more transparent and efficient electoral mechanisms to reduce the frequency of disputed outcomes.
We suggest that those in power take proactive steps to strengthen Nigeria’s electoral system. This could include investing in more reliable voting technology, enhancing voter education, and ensuring stricter adherence to electoral laws. Such measures would not only minimize electoral disputes but also bolster public confidence in the democratic process.
The appellate court’s ruling is a victory for the rule of law and a step towards strengthening Nigeria’s democracy. It reaffirms the judiciary’s role as a guardian of electoral integrity and highlights the need for continued reforms in the electoral system.
Did You Know?
- Nasarawa State, where this election took place, was created on October 1, 1996, by the Sani Abacha government.
- The state is known as the ‘Home of Solid Minerals’ due to its rich endowment of mineral resources.
- Nasarawa State shares boundaries with the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, making it a strategic location politically and economically.
- The state’s name, ‘Nasarawa’, means ‘Victorious’ in the local language, reflecting its historical significance.
- Nasarawa State has a diverse cultural heritage, with over 20 ethnic groups, each with unique traditions and festivals.