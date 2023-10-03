Nasarawa Tribunal Ousts Governor Sule, Declares PDP’s Umbugadu Victor

The Nasarawa State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has made a landmark decision by removing Abdullahi Sule from his position as the governor of Nasarawa State.
In a surprising turn of events, two out of the three justices on the panel, led by Justice Ezekiel Ajayi, have declared David Umbugadu of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as the rightful winner of the 2023 Nasarawa State governorship elections. However, it’s worth noting that the third member of the panel, Justice Ibrahim Mashi, is currently presenting a dissenting judgment.
Editorial
The recent ruling by the Nasarawa State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal is a testament to the dynamic nature of our democratic processes. The decision to declare David Umbugadu as the rightful governor, overruling the initial declaration in favour of Abdullahi Sule, underscores the importance of the judiciary as the final arbiter in electoral disputes.
We believe that such decisions, while potentially divisive, are essential in upholding the principles of justice, fairness, and the rule of law. It is paramount that the electoral process is transparent and that any grievances arising from it are addressed judiciously. The tribunal’s decision serves as a reminder that our democratic institutions are robust and can correct any perceived anomalies.
For the people of Nasarawa State and Nigeria at large, it is crucial to respect the rule of law and the decisions of our judicial institutions. As we move forward, let’s remain united in our commitment to strengthening our democracy and ensuring that the will of the people prevails.
Did You Know?
- Nasarawa State, located in the North-Central zone of Nigeria, was created on 1 October 1996 from Plateau State.
- The state is known for its diverse ethnic groups, including the Alago, Eggon, Fulani, and Tiv.
- Nasarawa State is rich in minerals and has a vibrant agricultural sector, producing crops like yams, rice, and maize.
- The state capital, Lafia, is an important commercial centre in the region.
- The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) are the two dominant political parties in Nasarawa State.