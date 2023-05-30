National Court Backs Federal Government’s ‘No Work, No Pay’ Stance Against ASUU

The Federal Government’s ‘no work, no pay’ policy faced the judgment of the National Industrial Court in a case against the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) – and it prevailed.
Justice Benedict Kanyip, President of the Court, delivered a ruling today (Tuesday), asserting the Federal Government’s right to withhold salaries from employees engaged in industrial action.
The court reinforced the legitimacy of the Federal Government’s policy against ASUU members who participated in last year’s strike.
Nevertheless, the court ruled that imposing the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System platform on ASUU members, intending to regulate their salary payment, infringes on University Autonomy.
The legal tussle sprouted from ASUU’s insistence on paying their salaries during their strike period, from February 14 to October 7, 2022.
The Federal Government, under the previous administration, led by Muhammadu Buhari, rebuffed the demand, remaining firm on its ‘no work, no pay’ policy.
Editorial
The Balancing Act: Upholding Rights Amid Industrial Action
The latest verdict from the National Industrial Court, supporting the Federal Government’s ‘no work, no pay’ stance in the case against the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), raises pivotal questions about workers’ rights and the consequences of industrial action.
While it’s within the rights of the Federal Government to enforce the ‘no work, no pay’ policy, the court’s decision brings to the forefront the complexities of striking a balance between employers’ interests and workers’ rights.
The court’s simultaneous recognition of University Autonomy as inviolable underlines this problem. It’s a clear message that while industrial actions may have financial repercussions, the Federal Government cannot undermine an institution’s autonomy by imposing specific payment systems.
Thus, it’s a ruling of the balance of compromise.
It acknowledges the financial consequences of industrial action for workers and employers yet reaffirms the importance of institutional autonomy.
This leads us to ponder what might be the next steps.
If strikes are to continue as a bargaining tool, the dialogue must go beyond the simple binary of ‘work or no pay’.
Creative solutions could be sought.
These could include binding arbitration, mediation or conditional pay during strikes, mainly when such strikes revolve around improving the education sector.
What’s clear is that the dialogue must continue, the balance must be struck, and the future of education must remain a priority.
Did You Know?
- The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) was established in 1978 to champion the rights and welfare of academic staff in Nigeria’s universities.
- Industrial strikes are a common form of protest by ASUU. In fact, between 1999 and 2013, ASUU launched strikes that totalled approximately 40 months.
- The Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) was introduced by the Nigerian Government in 2007 to enhance efficiency in salary payment.
