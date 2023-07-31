Nigerian Bar Association Mourns Supreme Court Justice Nweze’s Death

Yakubu Maikyau, the President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), has expressed his sorrow over the passing of Supreme Court Justice, Justice Chima Nweze. The esteemed jurist reportedly passed away on Sunday at the age of 64.
As of the time of this report, the Supreme Court has not officially confirmed his death.
When reached for comment, the Director of Information of the Supreme Court, Akande Festus, stated he was unaware of Nweze’s passing and promised to investigate further.
In a statement released on Monday, the NBA president, through the Publicity Secretary, Akorede Lawal, described Nweze as a distinguished jurist whose rulings had significantly influenced and shaped the nation’s law and jurisprudence.
The statement read, “Hon. Justice Nweze was a disciplined, hardworking, and courageous judicial officer. His lordship’s numerous decisions have shaped, impacted, and developed our law and jurisprudence.”
Justice Nweze was known for his dissenting judgment in 2020, declaring Emeka Ihedioha of the People Democratic Party, the winner of the 2019 Governorship election in Imo State.
He also declared then Senate President Ahmad Lawan as the legitimate candidate of the All Progressives Congress for Yobe North Senatorial District during the February 25 general election.
Editorial
The passing of Justice Chima Nweze is a significant loss to the Nigerian judiciary. His contributions to the nation’s law and jurisprudence were profound, and his legacy will undoubtedly continue to influence future legal decisions.
However, his passing also highlights the need for the judiciary to nurture and develop the next generation of jurists continually.
The judiciary must ensure that those following Justice Nweze’s footsteps have the knowledge, skills, and integrity necessary to uphold the rule of law and deliver justice.
The judiciary must strive for excellence and uphold the highest standards of integrity and professionalism.
This is the best way to honour the legacy of Justice Nweze and ensure the continued development of Nigeria’s legal system.
