Nigerian Woman Granted N10 Million Bail in High-Profile Illegal Arrest Case

A Federal High Court in Abuja has granted bail to Peace Ekom Robert, a Nigerian woman who was arrested and detained by police operatives for alleged fraudulent activities. This development follows a series of events where police operatives reportedly stormed Robert’s residence, harassing her relatives and friends.
SaharaReporters previously reported that Robert had sued the acting Inspector-General of the police, Kayode Egbetokun, the police service commission, three police officers, and one Ifenyinwa Anthonia Olua (Ugo) for the alleged infringement of her fundamental human rights. This legal action was filed at the Akwa Ibom State High Court in Uyo.
The court had also ordered that Robert should be compensated with N200 million in damages for her unlawful arrest and illegal detention, a directive the police have yet to comply with. The Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, confirmed the arrest and detention of Robert, who was reportedly wanted for alleged fraudulent activities.
Her lawyer, Uwemedimo Nwoko (SAN), informed SaharaReporters that Robert was granted bail by the Federal High Court in Abuja after pleading not guilty to the four counts brought against her by the police. She met her bail conditions by Friday and was subsequently released. Nwoko added that Robert was charged alongside Ubong Udoh, who was accused of publishing defamatory content against a policeman on social media.
The court set the bail at N10 million each for both defendants, with two sureties in a similar sum. The matter has been adjourned to February 20, 2024, for the commencement of the hearing.
Editorial:
The case of Peace Ekom Robert, whom a Federal High Court in Abuja recently granted bail, raises critical questions about Nigeria’s justice and human rights. The alleged illegal arrest and detention of Robert, followed by her subsequent legal battle, underscores the challenges individuals face when those in authority infringe upon their fundamental rights.
The involvement of high-ranking officials, including the acting Inspector-General of Police and the police service commission, in this case, highlights the need for accountability and transparency within our law enforcement agencies. The court’s decision to grant Robert bail and the earlier ruling for a N200 million compensation (yet to be complied with) are significant. They provide a measure of justice for Robert and set a precedent for how similar cases should be handled.
This case also brings to light the broader issue of the misuse of power and the need for robust mechanisms to protect citizens from arbitrary arrest and detention. The Nigerian justice system must uphold the rule of law and ensure that all citizens have access to fair and timely legal recourse regardless of their status.
As we await the commencement of the hearing in February 2024, the public and the media must continue monitoring this case closely. It serves as a reminder of Nigeria’s ongoing struggle for human rights and justice and the importance of holding those in power accountable for their actions.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s constitution guarantees the right to personal liberty and the right to a fair hearing within a reasonable time.
- Illegal arrest and detention are significant human rights issues in many countries, often leading to legal battles and calls for reform.
- The Nigerian police force has faced criticism over the years for alleged human rights violations, including unlawful arrests and detention.
- Compensation for unlawful arrest and detention is a legal remedy available under Nigerian law, though enforcement of such rulings can be challenging.
- Citizen journalism and media reporting are crucial in bringing attention to alleged human rights violations and holding authorities accountable.