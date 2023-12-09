NJC Upholds Osun CJ’s Position, Orders Retirement of High Court Judge

The National Judicial Council (NJC), led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, concluded its 104th meeting on December 6 and 7, 2023, with significant decisions impacting the judiciary in Osun State. The NJC affirmed that Justice Adepele Ojo remains the recognized Chief Judge of Osun State, rejecting Governor Ademola Adeleke’s request to appoint the next Most Senior Judge in an acting capacity amid allegations and a suspension resolution by the State House of Assembly against the Chief Judge.
In a statement by Soji Oye, the Director of Information of the NJC, the Council also recommended the compulsory retirement of Justice Sakariyah Oyejide Falola from the Osun State High Court. This decision followed an investigation into a petition by Mr Dapo Kolapo Olowo and Polaris Bank, which accused Justice Falola of granting a questionable Garnishee Order Absolute against the bank for N283,174,000.00. The investigation committee found Justice Falola’s conduct, including a visit to the bank’s counsel in Lagos regarding Garnishee Proceedings, unbecoming of a judicial officer.
Justice Falola has been suspended from office pending Governor Adeleke’s approval of his compulsory retirement. The NJC also reviewed other investigation reports, dismissing various petitions against judges for being unmeritorious or withdrawn. Justice Anne Akobi of the Federal Capital Territory High Court will also receive a guidance letter.
The NJC decided to form 11 panels to investigate petitions with merit against Federal and State Judicial Officers and dismissed others for various reasons, including sub judice, withdrawal, or retirement of the judges involved.
The NJC resolved to report the Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Ajibola Aribisala, to the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee for derogatory remarks against a judicial officer and the NJC.
Editorial
The recent decisions by the National Judicial Council, particularly regarding the judiciary in Osun State, underscore the crucial role of the NJC in maintaining judicial integrity and discipline. Upholding Justice Adepele Ojo’s position as the Chief Judge of Osun State, despite political pressures, reaffirms the independence of the judiciary and the NJC’s commitment to due process.
The compulsory retirement of Justice Sakariyah Oyejide Falola highlights the NJC’s zero-tolerance policy towards misconduct within the judiciary. Such decisive actions are essential to preserve public confidence in the judicial system and ensure justice is administered without fear or favour.
These developments also reflect the complex interplay between the judiciary and other branches of government. While the judiciary must remain independent, it is also accountable to the principles of justice and the rule of law. The NJC’s role in balancing these aspects is pivotal for the stability and credibility of the judicial system.
As the NJC continues to navigate these challenges, its actions will significantly influence the perception and effectiveness of the judiciary in Nigeria. Upholding judicial standards and integrity is a matter of maintaining order within the courts and safeguarding the fundamental principles of democracy and justice.
Did You Know?
- The National Judicial Council (NJC) is a federal executive body in Nigeria that oversees the appointment and discipline of judicial officers.
- The Chief Justice of Nigeria heads the NJC, highlighting the importance of judicial leadership in maintaining the judiciary’s integrity.
- Judicial independence is a cornerstone of democracy, ensuring that the judiciary can function without undue influence from other branches of government.
- Disciplining judges, including suspension and retirement, is crucial for maintaining ethical standards and public trust in the judiciary.
- The NJC’s decisions often set precedents that shape the conduct and expectations of judicial officers across Nigeria.