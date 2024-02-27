Ogun Judicial Workers Launch Five-Day Warning Strike Over Allowances

Judicial workers in Ogun State initiated a five-day warning strike on Monday to protest the non-payment of their 40% peculiar allowance. The strike action, led by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), Ogun State chapter, resulted in the shutdown of the state high court and magistrate court in Isabo, Abeokuta, leaving many lawyers stranded and judges unable to perform their duties.
The state chairman of JUSUN, Olarenwaju Ajiboye, explained that the strike was a last resort after the state government failed to respond to their demands following the expiration of a 21-day ultimatum. Ajiboye highlighted that the decision to strike was made after the government began paying non-peculiar allowances to core civil servants in August 2023 but excluded judicial workers.
Despite attempts to resolve the issue through dialogue, with the Head of Service convening a meeting with the union and other stakeholders, the government’s reasons for withholding the payment were deemed unacceptable by JUSUN. Ajiboye warned that if the state government does not address their grievances following the warning strike, the union is prepared to commence an indefinite strike starting March 18, 2024.
Editorial
The ongoing strike by judicial workers in Ogun State underscores a broader issue of labour relations within the public sector, particularly concerning judicial staff’s fair treatment and remuneration. The peculiar allowance, designed to compensate for the unique challenges and responsibilities of judicial work, is more than just a financial benefit; it is a recognition of the critical role these workers play in the administration of justice.
The standoff between JUSUN and the Ogun State government highlights the need for a more transparent and equitable approach to public sector pay and allowances. It also raises questions about prioritising civil service sectors in state budgeting and financial planning.
As the strike unfolds, both parties must engage in constructive dialogue to find a sustainable resolution. The potential move to an indefinite strike threatens not only the livelihoods of the judicial workers but also the functioning of the judiciary system in Ogun State, which could have far-reaching implications for legal proceedings and the rule of law.
Did You Know?
- The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) is a critical labour union representing the interests of judicial workers across the country.
- Peculiar allowances are additional compensations for employees who work under unique conditions or possess specialised skills, common in sectors like the judiciary.
- Strikes by judicial workers can significantly impact court operations, leading to delays in legal proceedings and affecting citizens’ access to justice.
- Resolving labour disputes in the public sector often involves negotiations between unions, government representatives, and sometimes intermediaries like the Head of Service.
- The effective administration of justice is crucial for maintaining law and order, highlighting the importance of addressing the concerns of judicial workers promptly and fairly.