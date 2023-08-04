Ogun Tribunal: Gov Abiodun Defends, Witness Notes Election Disruption

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has commenced his defence at the state Election Petitions Tribunal in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.
The defence was opened after the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) closed their cases in the petition filed by PDP candidate Ladi Adebutu.
The petition, marked EPT/OG/GOV/03/2023, accuses Abiodun and his party, All Progressives Congress (APC), of non-compliance with the Electoral Act and corrupt practices during the March 18 election in the state.
Abiodun’s first witness, Jimoh Gbadebo, admitted to disrupting elections in seven out of 14 polling units in Ward 6, Sagamu, Sagamu Local Government Area of the state. Gbadebo, the Ward Collation Agent for APC, explained that masked political thugs invaded the unit, destroying the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, ballot boxes, and papers about four hours into the election.
The same group of thugs disrupted elections in seven units, leading to a recording of zero for all parties in the election.
Editorial:
The ongoing Ogun State Election Petitions Tribunal is critical in the state’s democratic process. The allegations of non-compliance with the Electoral Act and corrupt practices are severe and must be thoroughly investigated.
Governor Abiodun’s defence, particularly the admission of election disruption by his witness, adds complexity to the case. It raises questions about the integrity of the electoral process and the measures in place to prevent such disruptions.
While the legal process must be allowed to take its course, this case underscores the importance of transparency, accountability, and robust electoral laws. The tribunal’s outcome will have implications for Ogun State and the credibility of elections across Nigeria.
The situation calls for vigilance from all stakeholders, including the media, civil society, and the general public, to ensure justice is served. It’s a reminder that democracy is a collective responsibility, and every citizen has a role in safeguarding it.
Did You Know?
- The petition against Governor Abiodun and APC is marked EPT/OG/GOV/03/2023 and alleges non-compliance with the Electoral Act.
- Jimoh Gbadebo, the first witness for Abiodun, admitted to disrupting elections in seven polling units in Sagamu.
- The disruption led to the destruction of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, ballot boxes, and papers.
- The thugs who disrupted the election were masked and moved from one place to another, causing chaos.
- The outcome of the Ogun State Election Petitions Tribunal could set a precedent for electoral justice in Nigeria.
About Yohaig NG:
Yohaig NG is your source for the latest Naija news now. We provide in-depth coverage of political events, legal matters, and national issues. Engage with our community, share your insights, and stay informed with the current Naija news 24/7.