Ondo Court Summons Former Deputy Governor Over Fraud Allegations

The Ondo State Chief Magistrate Court has issued a directive. The former deputy governor of Ondo State, Mr Agboola Ajayi, must appear before it. This follows a warrant application by the state’s Commissioner of Police. The reason? Allegations of fraud against Ajayi.
The Commissioner had approached the court. He sought a warrant. The goal was to compel Ajayi to either provide a statement or appear in court. This was due to Ajayi’s alleged failure to cooperate with the police regarding the accusations against him.
In a recent court session, two of Ajayi’s aides faced arraignment. Their names? Mr Sam Ogunnusi and Akintoye Olatunji. The charge? A car Ajayi reportedly acquired in 2018 from a dealer named Segun Adetuwo. The aides were presented before the court on charges related to fraud.
The details are intriguing. Ogunnusi, on Ajayi’s directive, had collected a car from Adetuwo’s automart in Akure in 2018. The charges suggest fraudulent activities. Specifically, obtaining a Toyota Camry XLE, valued at N5.4 million, under false pretences.
Emmanuel Tanimowo, the police prosecutor, provided an update. Ajayi had not responded to police invitations. He hadn’t provided his side of the story. The court heard from both sides. Ajayi’s counsel mentioned efforts to resolve the matter out of court. However, the applicant’s lawyer argued. Ajayi should either provide a written statement to the police or appear in court.
The magistrate, Mr Taiwo Lebi, gave his verdict. Ajayi, or his statement, must be presented in court. The next hearing? Scheduled for November 24, 2023.
Editorial:
At Yohaig NG, we believe in the rule of law. It’s the bedrock of any democratic society. The recent developments in Ondo State highlight its importance. No individual, regardless of their position, should be above the law. Allegations of fraud are serious. They undermine public trust. They erode confidence in leadership.
The court’s decision to summon the former deputy governor is commendable. It sends a clear message. Accountability is paramount. The legal process must be allowed to take its course. Only then can justice be served. Those in power need to cooperate fully with investigations. This ensures transparency. It upholds the integrity of our institutions.
Did You Know?
- Ondo State, located in southwestern Nigeria, is known for its rich cultural heritage.
- Fraud cases in Nigeria have seen a significant rise in recent years, with many high-profile individuals involved.
- The Nigerian legal system is based on the English common law system.
- Ondo State is known for its cocoa production, being one of the leading cocoa producers in Nigeria.
- The state capital, Akure, is a major trade centre in the region.