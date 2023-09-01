Over 100 Nigerians Petition for Fairness in Presidential Tribunal

Over 100 concerned Nigerians signed a petition demanding justice and transparency in the ongoing presidential electoral tribunal. The move comes amid allegations of electoral malpractices during the February 25 presidential election.
The Coalition of Concerned Nigerians initiated the petition, addressing it to several justices.
The petition is directed to Hon. Justice Haruna Tsammani, leader of the 5-man panel handling the presidential election petitions. The petitioners urge the panel to abide by the Constitution and prioritize the nation’s welfare.
They also cite reports from accredited election observers, such as the European Union mission, highlighting numerous irregularities.
The petition concludes by emphasizing the judiciary’s role as the last hope for the common man.
It calls for a just and unbiased verdict to inspire faith in the judiciary and uphold democracy.
Editorial
The Power of Public Petitions: A Test for Nigeria’s Democracy
The petition signed by over 100 Nigerians demanding justice in the presidential electoral tribunal is a significant moment for Nigeria’s democracy.
While the act of petitioning is not new, the urgency and collective action behind this particular petition make it noteworthy.
The allegations of electoral malpractice and the subsequent petition highlight the fragile state of Nigeria’s electoral system. The judiciary must act swiftly and impartially to restore public confidence.
Any delay or bias could have long-lasting implications for the country’s democratic institutions.
The petition also serves as a reminder of the power of collective action. When citizens unite for a common cause, they can exert significant pressure on institutions.
This lesson should not be lost on the government or the judiciary.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria has a history of electoral malpractices dating back to its first republic in 1963.
- Public petitions have been used globally to effect change, with some even leading to legislative amendments.
- The European Union often sends election observation missions to countries to assess the fairness of electoral processes.
- The Nigerian judiciary has been described as one of the common man’s last hopes, especially in electoral disputes.
- The concept of a presidential electoral tribunal is not unique to Nigeria; many countries have similar judicial mechanisms to resolve electoral disputes.