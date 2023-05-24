PDP Demands Transparency from FG Over Alleged Plot to Disrupt Supreme Court Ruling

Article Summary
- The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged the Federal Government and President Muhammadu Buhari to clarify allegations of a plot to disrupt a Supreme Court ruling.
- The plot allegedly declares a public holiday on the day the Supreme Court is due to rule on a disqualification case against Vice President-Elect Kashim Shettima.
- The PDP has also called for the All Progressives Congress (APC) to respect the independence of the judiciary.
News Story
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has challenged the Federal Government and President Muhammadu Buhari, demanding transparency over alleged plans to disrupt a Supreme Court ruling by declaring a public holiday. This ruling involves the Vice President-Elect, Sen. Kashim Shettima, and is scheduled for Friday, May 26, 2023.
On Wednesday, this revelation was made in a statement signed by the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, in Abuja.
He stated, “The PDP also calls on the Federal Government to come clean on a further allegation, which is also in the public domain that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is mounting pressure on the Department of State Services (DSS) to advise President Buhari to declare the public holiday.”
According to Ologunagba, the silence from the Federal Government amid such severe allegations is fueling tension across the country and could potentially provoke a widespread crisis if not immediately addressed.
The PDP has called on President Buhari to address these allegations and soothe the growing tension in the country. Ologunagba further emphasized that Nigerians are eager for the delivery of the judgement concerning Sen. Shettima’s double nomination case, in violation of the provision of Section 35 of the Electoral Act, 2022.
Ologunagba urged the APC to uphold the independence of the Judiciary and the Supreme Court in administering justice as prescribed under the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) and the Principle of Separation of Powers as entrenched in the Constitution.
He warned, “Nigeria is already strained and any attempt to impose a public holiday on Friday, May 26, 2023 as a ploy to stop the Supreme Court from delivering its reserved judgment is capable of increasing the tension with possible dire consequences to the polity.”
Editorial
Defending Judicial Independence in Nigeria: A Call for Transparency and Respect
As the dust begins to settle over the alleged plot by the Federal Government and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to disrupt a Supreme Court ruling, it’s clear that transparency and respect for the independence of the judiciary must be upheld at all costs.
The PDP’s demand for clarity from the Federal Government and President Muhammadu Buhari over these serious allegations is timely and crucial. Furthermore, the purported plot to declare a public holiday on the day the Supreme Court is due to deliver its judgment is a gross violation of the principle of separation of powers enshrined in our Constitution.
Such moves threaten the very pillars of our democracy and raise unsettling questions about the future of judicial independence in Nigeria.
The APC, the Federal Government, and indeed all political parties in Nigeria must be reminded that the judiciary is an independent arm of government. Therefore, it must be allowed to perform its constitutional duties without interference, fear, or favour.
In this regard, President Buhari must take immediate steps to address these allegations and allay the fears of Nigerians.
His silence only fuels tension and leaves room for speculation and distrust.
As we navigate these challenging times, we must uphold the sanctity and independence of our judiciary.
We must shun all interference and manipulation and commit to a transparent, democratic Nigeria.