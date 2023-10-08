Pdp Leader Points To Tribunal Rulings As Threat To Democracy

Felix Hyat, Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna State, has voiced concerns regarding the inconsistencies observed in the decisions of the election petition tribunals, asserting that they are detrimental to Nigeria’s democracy.
In a dialogue with the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja, Hyat expressed that while the electoral law and guidelines remain constant, varying rulings are being delivered despite identical facts and circumstances in different cases. He noted that such situations sow seeds of confusion among the populace and stakeholders.
Hyat opined that in numerous instances, the tribunal rulings seem to merely reflect the judges’ personal opinions, rather than adhering to the existing law. He cited the contrasting rulings in Plateau, despite the same facts, claims, and circumstances being presented in each case.
Hyat expressed bewilderment at how one tribunal could dismiss claims while another upheld them, especially regarding allegations that the PDP lacked structure when conducting primaries. He emphasized that issues of primaries should be internal party matters and highlighted previous Supreme Court rulings on such matters.
Editorial
The concerns raised by Felix Hyat about the inconsistencies in tribunal rulings are not only valid but also highlight a deeper, systemic issue that could potentially undermine the democratic processes in Nigeria. The essence of democracy is rooted in justice, fairness, and the rule of law.
When tribunal rulings, which are supposed to be the epitome of fairness and justice, become inconsistent and seemingly arbitrary, it erodes public trust and confidence in the democratic process.
Inconsistencies in rulings, especially when similar cases with similar facts are treated differently, create a dangerous precedent. It not only confuses the political landscape but also raises questions about the impartiality and credibility of the judicial process in the electoral system.
It is imperative that the judiciary, particularly election tribunals, uphold the highest standards of consistency, fairness, and justice to preserve the integrity of electoral processes.
The judiciary must take deliberate steps to ensure that its rulings are not only just but are also perceived as such by the public. This involves ensuring that rulings are consistent, transparent, and fully aligned with the rule of law.
The judiciary must remain an unshakeable pillar of democracy, ensuring that justice is not only done but is seen to be done, thereby preserving the democratic ideals upon which the nation is built.
Did You Know?
- The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was founded in 1998 and has been a significant player in Nigeria’s political landscape since the return to civilian rule in 1999.
- Election petition tribunals are established to handle disputes arising from elections, ensuring that grievances related to electoral processes are judiciously addressed.
- Kaduna State, located in the Northwestern part of Nigeria, is politically significant and has been a hotspot for various political activities and disputes.
- Inconsistencies in legal rulings can potentially erode public trust in the judicial system and undermine the rule of law.
- The rule of law is fundamental in a democracy, ensuring that all citizens are subject to the law and that justice is accessible and equitable.