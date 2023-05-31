Presidential Election Dispute: Key Opposition Refutes Atiku’s Evidence

The election dispute following the victory of President Bola Tinubu has seen more heated debates.
This time, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Tinubu himself, and his party, the All Progressive Congress (APC), have contested the evidence provided by Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party.
On Wednesday, the Election Petitions Tribunal reconvened in Abuja. Atiku’s counsel, Chris Uche informed the court that they had a second batch of documents ready to present, all previously served to the parties involved.
Among the documents offered as evidence by Atiku’s team were certified true copies of Form EC8A, sourced from the INEC Results Viewing Portal (IReV). These forms encapsulate results from eight local government areas in Bayelsa State, 23 in Kaduna State, 20 in Ogun, and 23 in Kogi.
The team also introduced Form EC40G for Kaduna State, a form utilised by INEC to record the number of cancelled polling units or locations where voting was disrupted.
Atiku’s team concluded their submission with printouts of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and accreditation data that included timestamps from 33 states. They appealed to the court to acknowledge these documents by paragraph 46(a) of the first schedule of the Electoral Act.
For Kogi State, the defendants dismissed most documents, consenting only to those related to Olamaboro, Ofu, Omala, Okehi, and Ajaokuta.
Despite objections, the documents were accepted as evidence by the Chairman of the court, Justice Haruna Tsammani, who subsequently adjourned the case to June 1 for further proceedings.
Earlier in the day, the Labour Party (LP) could not progress with their case due to health issues impacting two key secretariat staff members.
Editorial
A Democratic Test: Presidential Election Tribunal Controversy
In a politically fraught environment, Nigeria finds itself at the heart of a fierce dispute over the legitimacy of recent presidential elections. As the case unfolds before the Election Petitions Tribunal, it brings forward the need for rigorous scrutiny of all evidence submitted, irrespective of political standing.
The opposition, represented by Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party, has laid forth many documents to challenge President Bola Tinubu’s victory.
This move, however, has been met with stern resistance from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Tinubu, and the All Progressive Congress (APC). Such objections illuminate the hurdles faced when striving for transparency and accountability in the nation’s political landscape.
True democracy thrives on fairness, accuracy, and justice, and the evidence submitted by Atiku’s team deserves a fair assessment. Although the defendants have objected to most of the documents, their opposition is notably inconsistent, with selective acceptance in Kogi State.
While respecting the opposition’s right to challenge the evidence is crucial, ensuring that such objections do not deviate from the spirit of justice and transparency is equally vital. The court’s decision to admit the documents despite opposition is a testament to the integrity of the judicial process, but there is still a long journey ahead.
To preserve democracy, it is paramount that the Election Petitions Tribunal maintains its unbiased stance, ensuring all parties receive a fair hearing.
This extends beyond the court’s confines to the people of Nigeria, who should continue to follow the case closely, critically evaluating the evidence and questioning all parties’ narratives.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is the seventh most populous country in the world.
- Nigeria operates a multi-party system, with the All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party being the dominant parties.
- The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is the body responsible for overseeing elections in Nigeria.
- In the 2015 general elections, Nigeria experienced its first democratic transfer of power to an opposition party.
- The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal is a crucial part of Nigeria’s political system, offering a platform for contesting election results.
