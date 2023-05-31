Presidential Election Petition Postponed Due to Illness of Key Staff of Candidate Peter Obi

The Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has convinced the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) in Abuja to postpone proceedings regarding his petition contesting the results of the presidential election held on February 25.
Obi, represented by a legal team led by Prof. Awa Kalu, SAN, informed the court on Wednesday about the sudden illness of two crucial team members.
Their indisposition, considered central to his legal secretariat, disrupted Obi’s plan to present key documents in court to support his claim of election rigging favouring President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress (APC).
“We had planned to begin with the presentation of our documents today, but we encountered an unforeseen circumstance,” Prof. Kalu, SAN, said.
Obi’s lawyer also informed the five-member panel led by Justice Haruna Tsammani about his conversation with President Tinubu’s lead counsel, Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN, about the situation before the session commenced.
Responding to the plea, President Tinubu’s lawyer, Chief Olanipekun, SAN, agreed to the request for adjournment, with INEC representative Mr Abubakar Mahmood, SAN, and counsel for the APC, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, also not opposing the request.
However, they asked the court to deduct a day from Obi’s allotted three weeks to present his case.
Justice Tsammani agreed to the application and postponed the petition till Thursday.
Obi, who ranked third in the election, and the LP are disputing the legitimacy of Tinubu’s victory in the presidential election. They maintain that President Tinubu was unqualified to participate in the presidential contest, citing various issues, including the candidacy of Tinubu’s running mate, Kashim Shettima, and allegations concerning Tinubu’s past legal issues in the United States.
The petitioners request the court declare all votes recorded for Tinubu and the APC null and void or order a fresh election in which Tinubu, Shettima and the APC are barred from participating.
The court will reconvene on Thursday to continue hearing the case.
The petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, who came second in the presidential election, will also be heard later.
Editorial
Deciphering The Maze of Election Petitions: Peter Obi’s Case and the Intricacies of Legal Battles
In the fallout of the Nigerian presidential election, Peter Obi’s case encapsulates the complexities and dynamism of the legal battles we often witness post-election.
These legal confrontations underline the essence of democratic checks and balances and the judiciary’s power in our democratic process.
The Labour Party presidential candidate’s case challenges the electoral victory of President Bola Tinubu.
The essence of his petition lies in its focus on the eligibility of the winner and his running mate, a potentially game-changing aspect if the court finds merit in the arguments presented.
Although the sudden illness of Obi’s key team members has led to a temporary pause, the unfolding legal proceedings are a crucial aspect of Nigeria’s electoral process as they scrutinise the election’s fairness and the validity of its outcome.
The progress of this case, and its final resolution, will be closely watched by Nigerians and observers worldwide.
Did You Know?
- The Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) is a specialised court in Nigeria that deals with election petitions arising from the presidential election.
- Legal challenges to election results are expected in Nigeria and many other democracies, as they provide a legal avenue to address grievances relating to the election process.
- The process of hearing these petitions can be lengthy and involves the detailed examination of evidence and legal arguments related to the conduct and outcome of the election.