Presidential Poll Fiasco: INEC Staff Narrate BVAS Upload Failure at Tribunal

Technical difficulties during the contentious presidential election have been highlighted by five ad-hoc staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
The staff members involved in the election proceedings informed the tribunal that their attempts to upload polling unit result to INEC’s I-Rev portal using the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) were unsuccessful.
Although five staff members were ordered to testify in court, only two could provide their testimony on Thursday, with the remainder scheduled for Friday.
Thursday’s testimonies were given by Egumah Friday and Grace Timothy, who served as Presiding Officers in Abia and Bauchi, respectively, during the general elections.
They expressed their surprise that despite the BVAS’s failure to upload presidential election results, it successfully uploaded the results of the National Assembly elections held on the same day.
They added that they had photographed the results with the BVAS machines, providing additional proof of the election outcome.
However, these testimonies did not go unchallenged. The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Tinubu accused Friday’s first witness of impersonation, alleging that the actual Presiding Officer was Faga Kehen.
The court, led by Justice Tsammani, postponed further hearings until Friday.
Atiku, the runner-up in the presidential contest, filed a joint petition with his party, claiming the election had been rigged to favour the APC and its candidate, President Bola Tinubu.
Atiku’s lengthy petition outlined his belief that the electoral commission had conspired with a third party to alter the election results in the APC’s favour.
The hearings continue, with both sides presenting their cases and the court waiting to decide.
Editorial
An Inconclusive Solution: Digital Failure in Nigeria’s Presidential Election
With a narrative echoing a technological cliffhanger, the Nigerian presidential election’s reliance on the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) is under scrutiny.
IRONICALLY, the BVAS, a digital tool meant to ensure transparency and accuracy, has been a source of confusion and mistrust.
This situation throws a harsh light on our reliance on technology in managing our democratic processes and the importance of system checks.
The failure to upload the presidential election results, as disclosed by INEC ad-hoc staff at the tribunal, exposes the fragility of our electoral process.
Yet, it’s interesting to note that on the same day, the BVAS successfully transmitted the results of the National Assembly elections. What, then, caused this selective malfunction?
The question remains unanswered while the tribunal scrutinises the election’s conduct, including allegations of rigging in favour of the APC and President Tinubu.
We might concede that technology can fail, but when it’s instrumental in shaping the future of our nation, such failure is inexcusable.
We should not lose sight of the bigger picture as we delve into this digital debacle.
This issue concerns more than a faulty BVAS – it implicates the very credibility of our democratic process. Indeed, citizens must have faith in their voting system.
Should they lose it, democracy loses its very essence.
Addressing the problem without pointing fingers or descending into petty tactics is critical. Instead, a thorough investigation should be launched to uncover the truth behind these technical failures.
Any weakness in the system must be addressed, and preventive measures should be put in place to avert future glitches. Rigorous system checks and multiple redundancies could be part of the solution.
Moreover, as a nation, we must build our technical capacity.
We can reduce reliance on third-party interventions by nurturing local IT experts who can handle such complex tasks. This approach offers a realistic solution to strengthen national security while promoting local talent.
Did You Know?
- The Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) is designed to ensure transparency in the electoral process.
- BVAS is an Android device supplied to INEC by Activate Nigeria Limited.
- Emperor Technologies China manufactures the device.
- Nigeria’s 2023 presidential election involved more than 80 million registered voters.
- The BVAS was used for the first time in Nigeria’s 2023 general elections.
Following intriguing insights and detailed coverage of the electoral process, Yohaig NG continues to provide readers with compelling and accurate reporting on national issues.
The platform guarantees the latest Naija news, highlighting important happenings nationwide.
We encourage our readers to share their thoughts and engage in constructive dialogue on these issues, making Yohaig NG a hub for today’s most pertinent Naija news.