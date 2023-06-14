Senator Ifeanyi Ubah to Face Arraignment Over Alleged AMCON Debt on October 18

The Federal High Court in Lagos has scheduled October 18 for the arraignment of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah and his company, Capital Oil and Gas, over an alleged debt to the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON).
The Federal Government filed an eight-count charge against Ubah and his firm in 2019, accusing them of conspiracy and false claims. The charges relate to the alleged falsification of the actual value of certain assets transferred to AMCON under a consent judgment obtained in 2012.
Justice Nicholas Oweibo set the arraignment date after the Federal Government expressed concern that the defendant had consistently failed to appear before the court to enter a plea. The judge ordered a summons to be issued to Ubah and his firm, through his counsel, Mrs Ifeoma Esom, for his appearance in court on the adjourned date.
Earlier, the prosecutor, Mr Tunde Lawal, requested the judge issue a warrant for Ubah’s arrest.
However, the defence counsel objected to Lawal’s request, informing the court that the matter was for a report of settlement/plea. She added that her team had only just been informed that the settlement had failed, which was why Ubah was absent.
The case involving Senator Ifeanyi Ubah and his firm, Capital Oil and Gas, over an alleged debt to the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), raises important questions about accountability and the rule of law.
Those in positions of power must be held to the same standards as ordinary citizens. If the allegations are true, this case could deter others who might be tempted to engage in similar practices.
However, it’s important to note that while the legal process must be allowed to take its course, it must also be fair and transparent. The defendant has a right to a fair trial and should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The court must ensure that all parties are given an equal opportunity to present their case and that the judgment is based on the evidence presented.
The government, on its part, must ensure that AMCON is well-managed and that it carries out its mandate effectively. This includes recovering debts and managing assets in a transparent and accountable manner.
The government should also consider implementing measures to prevent such situations from arising.
- The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) was established in 2010 to resolve the non-performing loan assets of banks in Nigeria.
- As of 2020, AMCON had recovered over N1 trillion of bad debts.
- Despite this, AMCON still has a vast portfolio of unpaid loans, estimated at over N5 trillion.
- The recovery of these debts is crucial for the stability of the Nigerian banking sector.
