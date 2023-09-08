Senior Advocate Questions INEC’s Neutrality in Presidential Tribunal

Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), has raised concerns about the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) role in the Presidential Election Tribunal (PEPT).
Adegboruwa made these remarks following the Tribunal’s decision to dismiss the petitions filed by Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party against President Bola Tinubu’s election victory.
Adegboruwa stated that the Tribunal’s decision was unsurprising, considering the nation’s current state and the law. He further noted that INEC’s actions made it nearly impossible for the petitioners to overturn the election results.
“To make matters worse, INEC practically fought the petitioners to a standstill, as if it was an interested party in the whole process,” he said.
He suggested that any declared winner will likely succeed in the election tribunal unless INEC is restructured to be more independent and non-partisan. Adegboruwa urged for a comprehensive review of the electoral process and the litigation that follows it.
Editorial
The recent comments by Senior Advocate Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa about INEC’s role in the Presidential Election Tribunal are a wake-up call for Nigeria’s democratic institutions. The essence of an electoral commission is to serve as an impartial arbiter in elections, ensuring that the process is free, fair, and credible.
INEC’s actions, as described by Adegboruwa, cast a shadow over its impartiality and, by extension, the integrity of the electoral process.
It’s high time for a thorough review and restructuring of INEC. The commission must be unbundled to ensure it is independent, non-partisan, and effective.
The government should consider implementing electoral reforms that strengthen the commission’s autonomy and operational efficiency.
The judiciary also has a role to play in safeguarding the integrity of elections. Tribunal decisions should be based on the case’s merits, not influenced by external factors.
The recent verdict serves as a reminder that the road to a genuinely democratic Nigeria is still long and fraught with challenges.
Did You Know?
- INEC was established by the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
- The commission is responsible for organizing elections into various political offices in the country.
- Nigeria has one of the largest electorates in Africa, with over 84 million registered voters as of 2019.
- INEC has been involved in various controversies, including allegations of electoral malpractices and logistical failures.
- The commission’s budget for the 2019 general elections was over 242 billion Naira, making it one of the most expensive elections in Africa.