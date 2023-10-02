Sokoto Tribunal Rejects PDP’s Challenge Against Governor Aliyu’s Election

The Sokoto State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has made its decision. It has dismissed the petition from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Saidu Umar. They had challenged the election victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidates, Ahmad Aliyu and his Deputy Idris Gobir.
This challenge was based on the March 18 governorship election results in Sokoto State.
Umar had raised concerns over the eligibility of Governor Aliyu and Gobir. He cited reasons such as alleged non-qualification and electoral fraud during the election. However, the Tribunal Chairman, Justice Haruna Mshelia, delivered a unanimous judgement. He stated that the petitioners couldn’t prove the six grounds they had formulated in their petition.
These grounds included allegations of ineligibility, falsification of certificates, and variation of names. They also pointed to alleged election fraud and non-compliance with electoral guidelines. Justice Mshelia highlighted that the petitioners couldn’t prove these allegations beyond a reasonable doubt.
He noted that a significant portion of the presented exhibits were not relevant as they pertained to state assembly elections held on the same day.
Editorial
The Tribunal’s decision in Sokoto State is a testament to the rigorous processes that underpin Nigeria’s electoral system. While aggrieved parties must have a platform to voice their concerns, it’s equally important for these concerns to be grounded in evidence. The judiciary plays a pivotal role in ensuring that elections reflect the true will of the people.
In this case, the Tribunal’s thorough examination of the evidence and its adherence to legal standards is commendable. It underscores the importance of evidence-based challenges in the electoral process. As Nigeria continues to strengthen its democratic institutions, such decisions reinforce public trust in the system.
Did You Know?
- Sokoto State, located in the northwestern part of Nigeria, is historically known as the seat of the Sokoto Caliphate.
- The state is named after its capital, Sokoto, which means “market” or “place of commerce.”
- Sokoto State is home to the Sultan of Sokoto, a significant traditional and religious leader in Nigeria.
- The state has a rich cultural heritage, with annual festivals such as the Durbar, showcasing horse riding skills and cultural dances.
- Sokoto is known for its leatherwork, especially traditional slippers known as “Sokoto Kapogi.”