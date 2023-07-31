Sudden Demise of Federal High Court Judge, Justice Peter Mallong

Justice Peter Mallong, a judge of the Federal High Court, has tragically passed away.
His death occurred on Sunday following a brief illness. The Chief Registrar of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Hassan Sulaiman, confirmed this sad news on Monday.
Sulaiman expressed his grief, stating,
“Hon. Justice Peter Hoommuk Mallong, a judge of the Federal High Court, passed away on July 30, 2023, unexpectedly after a brief illness in Abuja. We will miss him more than words can express.”
The Chief Registrar also informed that the funeral arrangements for the late Justice Mallong would be communicated to the public in due course.
Editorial
The sudden passing of Justice Peter Mallong is a significant loss to the Nigerian judiciary. His contributions to the legal profession were invaluable, and his absence will be deeply felt.
However, his passing also underscores the importance of health and well-being among our judicial officers.
The judiciary must ensure its members have the necessary support and resources to maintain their health.
While we mourn the loss of Justice Mallong, we must also remember his dedication to the rule of law and justice.
His legacy serves as a reminder of the importance of integrity, fairness, and dedication in the legal profession.
