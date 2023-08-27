Supreme Court Backs Police Commission for National Security

Solomon Arase, Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), has lauded the Supreme Court’s recent judgement. The July 11, 2023 ruling empowers the PSC to recruit constables for the Nigerian Police Force.
Arase stated that the judgement benefits the PSC and the Nigerian Police Force. It resolves the issue, allowing both institutions to function effectively.
A recruitment board has been established and chaired by the PSC. The board aims to recruit qualified individuals into the police force, adhering to the principle of Federal Character.
The statement also highlighted that efforts were underway to resolve the issue amicably. Arase emphasized the need for cooperation between the two institutions for effective security provisioning.
The Supreme Court’s ruling favouring the Police Service Commission (PSC) is a significant step towards enhancing national security. The judgement clarifies the roles and responsibilities of the PSC and the Nigerian Police Force, eliminating any ambiguity that could hamper their functions.
Establishing a recruitment board chaired by the PSC is a positive development. It ensures that the recruitment process is transparent fair, and adheres to the principle of Federal Character.
However, the ruling also raises questions about the readiness of the Nigerian Police Force to adapt to this new framework. Effective collaboration between the PSC and the police force is crucial for tackling Nigeria’s myriad security challenges.
Did You Know?
- The Nigerian Constitution established the Police Service Commission (PSC) to oversee the appointment, promotion, and discipline of police officers.
- The principle of Federal Character aims to ensure that appointments to public service institutions fairly reflect the linguistic, ethnic, and religious diversity of Nigeria.
- The Nigerian Police Force is one of the largest in Africa, with an estimated strength of 371,800 officers.
- Nigeria faces diverse security challenges, including terrorism, banditry, and kidnapping.
- The Supreme Court is the highest judicial authority in Nigeria, and its rulings are final and binding.