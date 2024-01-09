Supreme Court Confirms Governor Alia’s Election, Dismisses PDP Appeal

The Supreme Court has ruled in favour of Governor Hycinth Alia of Benue State, dismissing an appeal against his election. This decision also serves as an affirmation of the priest-turned-politician’s victory. The appeal, initially filed by Titus Uba of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and represented by counsel Sebastian Hon, was withdrawn, leading to the Supreme Court’s dismissal.
Uba had contested the election results that declared Alia of the All Progressives Congress (APC) the winner. However, the Election Petitions Tribunal and the Court of Appeal in Abuja had previously upheld Alia’s election following his declaration by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the victor of the March 18 governorship election.
The Court of Appeal had determined it lacked jurisdiction over the petition, categorizing it as a pre-election matter. It stated that Uba should have addressed the forgery allegations against the deputy governor, Sam Ode, in the high court and noted Uba’s failure to prove these allegations beyond a reasonable doubt. Consequently, when the matter escalated to the Supreme Court, the apex court dismissed Uba’s appeal and reaffirmed Alia’s election.
In his first attempt at the governorship, Governor Alia successfully shifted power from the PDP in Benue. He succeeded Samuel Ortom of the PDP, who had served as the state’s governor for eight years.
Editorial:
The recent Supreme Court ruling favouring Governor Hycinth Alia represents a significant moment in our democratic process. It underscores the judiciary’s importance in upholding our electoral system’s sanctity. The dismissal of the appeal against Governor Alia’s election is not just a victory for him but a testament to the robustness of our legal framework in resolving electoral disputes.
As a community, we must acknowledge the judiciary’s role in maintaining the balance of power and ensuring that the people’s will is respected. The decision by the Supreme Court, following the steps of the Election Petitions Tribunal and the Court of Appeal, demonstrates a commitment to legal due process and the principles of justice.
This case also highlights the critical need for political parties and their candidates to respect the outcomes of judicial proceedings. Through such respect and adherence to the rule of law, we can strengthen our democracy and foster a political environment characterized by stability and fairness. Let us take this moment to reaffirm our commitment to a democratic process that is transparent and accountable.
Did You Know?
- The Supreme Court of Nigeria is the highest in the country, and its decisions are final.
- Benue State, often called the ‘Food Basket of the Nation’, plays a significant role in Nigeria’s agricultural sector.
- The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is responsible for organizing and supervising all elections in Nigeria.
- The concept of a priest-turned-politician is relatively rare in Nigerian politics, making Governor Alia’s case unique.
- Due to the country’s colonial history, the Nigerian judicial system is based on the English Common Law and legal tradition.