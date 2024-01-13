Supreme Court Confirms Mutfwang’s Victory in Plateau State

In a significant judicial development, the Supreme Court has confirmed the election of Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang. This decision comes after a series of legal battles following the March 18, 2023, poll. The State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal in Jos initially affirmed Mutfwang’s victory. However, the Appeal Court later overturned this decision, declaring Nentawe Goshwe of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner.
The Appeal Court’s ruling was based on the failure of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to adhere to the Plateau State High Court’s directive to conduct valid ward, local governments, and state congresses before nominating its candidates. This ruling also led to the dismissal of several PDP lawmakers in the state. However, in a twist, the Supreme Court, led by Justice Emmanuel Agim, ruled that the APC and its candidate had no standing to challenge the PDP’s primary election. Justice Agim emphasized that the tribunal and the court of appeal lacked jurisdiction over this matter, labelling the APC’s petition as an abuse of the court process.
Justice Agim expressed concern over the repercussions of these legal proceedings, stating, “The petition by the APC and its candidates is an abuse of the court process. I wonder why the matter came to court at all. This appeal is allowed.” Echoing these sentiments, Justice John Okoro, while agreeing with the lead judgment, highlighted the adverse impact on many individuals due to this prolonged legal battle.
Editorial
In the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold Governor Caleb Mutfwang’s election, we find ourselves reflecting on the broader implications of this ruling. The judiciary’s role as the arbiter of justice and democracy is a cornerstone of our society. This case, involving the highest court in the land, underscores the importance of legal integrity and the need for political parties to adhere to the rule of law.
The Supreme Court’s judgment, which deemed the APC’s challenge to the PDP’s primary election an overreach, sends a clear message about the sanctity of internal party processes and the limits of external interference. It’s a reminder that the legal system is not just a tool for political manoeuvring but a means to uphold fairness and democratic principles.
This ruling also highlights the need for political parties to conduct their affairs transparently and legally. The initial failure of the PDP to follow proper procedures in nominating its candidates had far-reaching consequences, affecting not just the governorship election but also the fate of several lawmakers. This is a cautionary tale for all political entities about the importance of internal democracy and legal compliance.
Reflecting on this judgment, we are reminded of the delicate balance between legal processes and political realities. The Supreme Court’s decision not only reinstates a governor but also reinforces the principles of justice and democracy. It’s a testament to the strength of our judicial system and its role in shaping the political landscape.
Did You Know?
- Plateau State, located in central Nigeria, is known for its agricultural produce, particularly potatoes, grains, and fruits.
- The Nigerian Supreme Court, established in 1963, is the highest in Nigeria, and its decisions are final.
- The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) was founded in 1998 and has been one of Nigeria’s two major political parties since the end of military rule.
- The All Progressives Congress (APC) was formed in 2013, merging four opposition parties to challenge the then-dominant PDP.
- Plateau State is often called “The Home of Peace and Tourism” due to its diverse ethnic groups and attractive natural landmarks.