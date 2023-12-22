Supreme Court Confirms Peter Mbah as Enugu State Governor

The Supreme Court has officially affirmed Peter Mbah as the governor of Enugu State. This decision, delivered by a five-member panel of justices, unanimously dismissed an appeal by the Labour Party and its candidate, Chijioke Edeoga, who had contested the outcome of the governorship election held on March 18, 2023. Before this, both the Election Petitions Tribunal and the Appeal Court had upheld Mbah’s victory in the March 18th Governorship poll conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission.
The tribunal addressed the first ground of the petitioner’s complaint, which focused on Peter Mbah’s alleged non-qualification due to a purportedly forged National Youth Service Corps discharge certificate. The tribunal clarified that an NYSC certificate is not a prerequisite for gubernatorial candidacy per section 177 of the 1999 constitution. The required academic qualification is a school certificate, as interpreted under section 318 of the constitution.
The tribunal rejected the preliminary objections raised by the respondents, affirming that Chijioke Jonathan Edoga had the locus standi to challenge Mbah’s election, having participated in the primary election conducted by the PDP and being aggrieved by the outcome. The tribunal also dismissed the lawsuit on the non-qualification of a candidate in an election as both a pre-election matter and at the tribunal.
Significant testimonies, including those from the NYSC’s director of certification and other key witnesses, were struck out due to non-compliance with the constitutional and Electoral Act provisions. The tribunal also dismissed the petition’s second ground, which questioned whether Peter Mbah was validly elected, citing the incompetence of the petitioners’ witnesses before the tribunal.
On the third ground of the petition, which involved allegations of non-compliance with the electoral act, corruption, over-voting, and incorrect computation of results in particular local government areas, the tribunal found some petitioners’ witnesses incompetent. However, it acknowledged over-voting in a polling unit in Amagu Ugbawka Nkanu East local government area, leading to a slight adjustment in the vote counts of both Mbah and Edeoga.
Editorial
The Supreme Court’s affirmation of Peter Mbah as the governor of Enugu State marks a significant moment in Nigeria’s democratic process. This decision not only upholds the sanctity of the electoral process but also reinforces the judiciary’s role as a crucial arbiter in electoral disputes. The thorough examination of the allegations against Mbah, particularly concerning the NYSC certificate, demonstrates the judiciary’s commitment to upholding constitutional provisions and electoral laws.
This case also highlights the importance of legal clarity and adherence to procedural norms in electoral matters. The tribunal’s decision to strike out key testimonies due to non-compliance with legal requirements serves as a reminder of the critical role that legal frameworks play in ensuring fair and just electoral processes. It underscores the need for all parties involved in elections, including candidates and their witnesses, to understand and adhere to these frameworks thoroughly.
The tribunal’s handling of the various grounds of the petition reflects a balanced approach, considering both the legal technicalities and the substantive issues. The slight adjustment in vote counts due to proven over-voting in one polling unit demonstrates the tribunal’s commitment to accuracy and fairness in the electoral process.
Reflecting on this case, it is essential to recognise the importance of a robust and independent judiciary in safeguarding democracy. The judiciary’s ability to impartially adjudicate electoral disputes is fundamental to maintaining public confidence in the electoral system. Moving forward, it is crucial that all stakeholders, including political parties, candidates, and the electorate, continue to support and respect the judiciary’s role in upholding democratic principles.
Did You Know?
- Enugu State, where Peter Mbah was elected governor, is known as the “Coal City State” due to its mining history.
- Nigeria’s National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) was established in 1973 to involve Nigerian graduates in nation-building.
- The 1999 Constitution of Nigeria, under which the tribunal decided, is Nigeria’s fourth and current constitution.
- The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was established in 1998 to oversee elections in Nigeria.
- The Labour Party, which challenged Mbah’s election, was founded in 2002 and is one of Nigeria’s major political parties.