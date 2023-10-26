Supreme Court Confirms President Tinubu’s Election Triumph

On Thursday, the Supreme Court confirmed President Bola Tinubu’s win in the presidential election held on February 25. The highest court in the land rejected the appeals from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and his Labour Party (LP) counterpart, Peter Obi. The seven-judge panel found no merit in the opposition’s claims of fraud, breaches of electoral law, and questions about Tinubu’s eligibility to contest the presidency.
The court dismissed all grounds of Atiku and PDP’s appeal, including issues related to qualification, non-compliance with the Electoral Act, the 25% votes in FCT, and allegations of electoral malpractices.
Justice Inyang Okoro, in his statement, said:
“On the whole, having resolved all the issues against the appellant, it is my view that there is no merit in the appeal and it is hereby dismissed.”
He further affirmed the previous court’s decision from September 6th, 2023, which recognised Tinubu as the duly elected President of Nigeria.
The court also addressed Obi’s appeal, particularly the issue of the double nomination of Vice-President Kashim Shettima. Justice Okoro stated that the matter had already been resolved in a previous ruling and should not be re-litigated. He emphasised the importance of ending litigation and dismissed the appeal as lacking merit.
Previously, an election appeals court had dismissed the main opposition party’s petitions, which included allegations of fraud, violations by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and claims that Tinubu did not meet constitutional requirements. Atiku’s legal team had also attempted to introduce new evidence, alleging that Tinubu had submitted a forged certificate from Chicago State University as a qualification when he applied to run for president.
After his inauguration in May, under the banner of “Renewed Hope”, President Tinubu initiated reforms aimed at bolstering Africa’s largest economy and drawing more foreign investment.
Editorial:
The recent ruling by the Supreme Court, which upholds President Bola Tinubu’s electoral victory, is a testament to the robustness of our judicial system.
We, as a nation, have witnessed numerous electoral disputes, but it’s heartening to see that our courts remain a beacon of hope and justice. The dismissal of the appeals by Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi underscores the importance of evidence-based claims in our legal processes.
While the opposition has every right to challenge election results, such challenges must be grounded in concrete evidence. Baseless allegations not only undermine the credibility of the accusers but also erode public trust in our democratic institutions.
The court’s decision to dismiss the appeals, especially in light of the allegations of a forged certificate, sends a clear message: our judiciary will not be swayed by unfounded claims.
The swift and decisive nature of the Supreme Court’s ruling is commendable. It’s a reminder that our legal system is equipped to handle complex electoral disputes efficiently. As we move forward, all political parties need to respect the court’s decision and work collaboratively for the betterment of our nation.
After all, the ultimate goal should be the prosperity and well-being of the Nigerian people.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s Supreme Court is the highest in the land and has the final say on legal matters, including electoral disputes.
- The Supreme Court consists of the Chief Justice of Nigeria and not more than twenty-one other justices.
- The Nigerian judicial system is based on the English common law system, due to the country’s colonial history.
- Bola Tinubu, before becoming the President, was a key figure in Lagos State, serving as its governor from 29 May 1999 to 29 May 2007.
- Nigeria is the most populous country in Africa, with a diverse range of ethnicities, languages, and cultures.