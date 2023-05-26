Supreme Court Dismisses PDP’s Suit, Upholds Bola Tinubu’s Presidential Eligibility

- The Supreme Court affirms President-elect Bola Tinubu’s eligibility to contest the presidential election.
News Story
The Supreme Court, in a unanimous decision by a five-member panel on Friday, confirmed the eligibility of President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to contest the presidential election held on February 25.
The apex court dismissed the appeal by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), challenging the legality of Tinubu’s candidacy, stating it lacked merit.
PDP’s appeal sought to disqualify Tinubu because Vice President-elect, Senator Kashim Shettima, had allowed himself to be nominated for more than one constituency, including the Borno Central Senatorial seat and the Vice Presidential position, ahead of the 2023 general elections.
The PDP argued that Shettima’s double nomination violated Sections 29(1), 33, 35, and 84(1) and (2) of the Electoral Act, 2022.
However, the apex court, in its lead judgement delivered by Justice Adamu Jauro, held that the PDP lacked the locus standi (legal right) to interfere in the internal affairs of the All Progressives Congress (APC), which had nominated both Tinubu and Shettima for the presidential election.
The Supreme Court concurred with previous decisions from the Court of Appeal and the Federal High Court in Abuja that had dismissed the PDP’s case.
Accordingly, it ruled that the PDP was not in a position to challenge Shettima’s candidature on the grounds of double nomination, as per the 1999 Constitution and the Electoral Act, 2022.
The apex court also noted that PDP failed to demonstrate any harm it suffered due to the APC’s nomination, emphasising that the law does not permit a political party to interfere in another party’s internal affairs.
The court described the appeal as the act of “a nosy busy-body and a meddlesome interloper.”
The Supreme Court concluded that evidence showed Shettima formally withdrew as the APC candidate in the Borno senatorial election on July 6, 2022.
It thus dismissed the appeal, further upholding N2 million damages awarded against the PDP in favour of the respondents.
Editorial Supreme Court’s Verdict: A Lesson in Judicial Prudence and Party Politics
The recent Supreme Court decision on the eligibility of President-elect Bola Tinubu signals a landmark affirmation of a critical aspect of our democratic process – the internal affairs of political parties.
The Supreme Court’s dismissal of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s appeal challenging Tinubu’s candidacy was based on the party’s lack of locus standi – or the right to bring an action – in this case.
The ruling highlighted that a political party could not interfere in another party’s internal affairs – an essential principle in democratic party politics.
While the merits of the PDP’s argument regarding the alleged double nomination of Vice President-elect, Senator Kashim Shettima, might have been intriguing, it ultimately fell short in the eyes of the law.
By the 1999 Constitution and the Electoral Act, 2022, the Supreme Court found that the PDP was not in a position to challenge Shettima’s nomination.
This ruling emphasised that members participating in the party’s primary election process could only challenge internal party decisions.
The N2 million damages awarded against the PDP should serve as a sobering reminder to all political parties of the potential costs of pursuing what the court called a frivolous case.
This landmark decision emphasises the independence of political parties and the importance of the internal democratic processes within them.
It is a wake-up call to political parties to look inwards, uphold democratic principles in their internal affairs, and focus on the true purpose of politics – service to the nation.
It is also a call for Nigerians to take a keen interest in the internal workings of their chosen political parties.
As stakeholders in the democratic process, they should push for transparency, accountability, and democratic values within their parties, setting the foundation for the same principles to be upheld at the national level.
Did You Know?
- The Supreme Court of Nigeria is the highest in the land, having appellate jurisdiction over all lower courts.
- Bola Tinubu, a prominent Nigerian politician, was a former governor of Lagos State (1999 to 2007) and a leading figure in the All Progressives Congress (APC).
- Locus standi refers to the legal right of a party to appear and be heard before a court.
- As per Nigerian law, a candidate can withdraw from a race, but it must be at least 45 days before the election.