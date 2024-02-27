Supreme Court Expands to Full Strength with 11 New Justices

On Monday, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, administered the oath to 11 new Supreme Court Justices, elevating the bench’s total to 21 members. This move was applauded by Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs), who are optimistic that this will significantly reduce the Supreme Court’s extensive backlog of cases.
The confirmation of these justices by the Senate, following President Bola Tinubu’s recommendation, occurred over two months ago. This expansion comes after the Supreme Court’s capacity dwindled to a historic low of 10 justices despite the constitutional provision for 21.
The appointment of these 11 justices is a response to widespread calls for action regarding the apex court’s diminishing numbers. The ceremony in the Supreme Court’s Main Courtroom in Abuja addressed the urgent need for replenishment, as noted by the CJN, due to retirements and deaths reducing the bench’s numbers significantly.
Former Attorney General of Abia State, Chief Awa Kalu (SAN), and human rights lawyer Mr Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa (SAN) highlighted the critical expectations placed on these new justices. They stressed the necessity of addressing case backlogs and equipping the justices with the necessary tools and infrastructure for effective justice delivery. Adegboruwa called for a strategic shift towards limiting interlocutory appeals and focusing on policy-shaping decisions to prevent conflicting judgments.
During the swearing-in, Justice Ariwoola urged the new justices to prepare for the challenges, including public scrutiny. He emphasized the importance of fairness, integrity, and adherence to the Constitution, reminding them of their role as divine representatives on earth. The CJN’s message underscored the high expectations and responsibilities that come with their positions, advising them to prioritize divine and constitutional alignment in their judgments.
The newly appointed justices include Justices Jummai Sankey, Chidiebere Uwa, Chioma Nwosu-Iheme, Haruna Simon Tsammani, Moore Adumein, Obande Ogbuinya, Stephen Adah, Habeeb Abiru, Jamilu Tukur, Abubakar Umar, and Mohammed Idris.
Editorial
The recent induction of 11 new justices into the Supreme Court marks a pivotal moment for Nigeria’s judiciary. This expansion to the constitutionally recommended number of 21 justices is not just a numerical achievement; it’s a beacon of hope for the countless individuals and entities awaiting justice. The Supreme Court has been hampered by a shortage of justices for too long, leading to prolonged adjudication delays. This has denied timely justice to litigants and eroded public confidence in the judiciary’s ability to serve as the last bastion of justice.
As a collective society, we must recognize that the effectiveness of our highest court is not solely dependent on the number of justices but also on the quality of justice delivered. Infusing new blood into the Supreme Court bench is a step in the right direction, but systemic reforms must accompany it. These reforms should include providing state-of-the-art facilities and adopting modern legal technologies that swiftly and efficiently resolve cases.
The judiciary must proactively streamline its processes by limiting frivolous interlocutory appeals that often clog the docket and distract from substantive issues. The Supreme Court must set a precedent in legal jurisprudence that not only resolves conflicts but also guides the lower courts in a manner that reduces contradictory rulings.
As we herald this new era for the Supreme Court, let us also advocate for a resilient, transparent, and just judiciary. The path ahead is fraught with challenges, but with all stakeholders’ collective will and concerted efforts, the judiciary can reclaim its esteemed position as a faithful guardian of justice. The recent appointments should thus be seen not as an end but as a beginning—a foundation upon which a more robust and responsive judiciary can be built.
Did You Know?
- The Nigerian Constitution recommends a full complement of 21 justices for the Supreme Court, a figure that was only recently met.
- The Supreme Court of Nigeria is the highest in the land, with the power to hear appeals from the Court of Appeal.
- The President of Nigeria appoints justices of the Supreme Court on the recommendation of the National Judicial Council and subject to confirmation by the Senate.
- The Supreme Court can interpret the Constitution and have the final say in legal and constitutional disputes.
- The concept of judicial review, which allows the Supreme Court to declare laws unconstitutional, is a cornerstone of Nigeria’s legal system, ensuring that legislation and executive actions align with the Constitution.