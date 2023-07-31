Supreme Court Justice Chima Centus Nweze Passes Away at 64

Justice Chima Centus Nweze, a respected figure in Nigeria’s Supreme Court, has tragically passed away at 64.
The Supreme Court confirmed his passing on Monday.
The President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Yakubu Chonoko Maikyau, expressed shock and sorrow at the news of Justice Nweze’s death.
Justice Nweze was renowned for his astute and scholarly approach to law.
His decisions have significantly influenced and developed Nigerian law and jurisprudence.
He was known for his discipline, hard work, and bravery as a judicial officer.
The NBA President expressed his condolences to the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Justice Kayode Ariwoola, the Nigerian Judiciary, the Government and People of Enugu State, and the friends and family of Justice Nweze.
He prayed for comfort for the family and friends of the late Justice.
Justice Nweze was born on September 25, 1958, in Obollo, Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State.
His exceptional contributions to the Judiciary were widely recognised.
Following the National Judicial Council’s recommendation, his appointment to the Supreme Court in 2014 by then-President Goodluck Jonathan was a significant milestone in his illustrious legal career.
Editorial
The passing of Justice Chima Centus Nweze is a significant loss for the Nigerian Judiciary.
His contributions to developing Nigerian law and jurisprudence were profound and far-reaching.
His discipline, hard work, and courage were hallmarks of his career, setting a high standard for future judicial officers.
However, it is essential to remember that the Judiciary’s strength lies not in individual justices but in the institution itself.
The loss of Justice Nweze is undoubtedly a blow, but the Judiciary must continue to uphold the principles of Justice, fairness, and the rule of law that he embodied.
The Nigerian Judiciary should honour Justice Nweze’s legacy by striving for excellence, integrity, and the relentless pursuit of Justice.
His life and career remind him of the Judiciary’s vital role in upholding democracy and the rule of law.
Did You Know?
- Justice Chima Centus Nweze was appointed to the Supreme Court in 2014 by then-President Goodluck Jonathan.
- He was born in Obollo, Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State.
- The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) President, Yakubu Chonoko Maikyau, described Justice Nweze as an astute and erudite jurist.
- His decisions have significantly influenced and developed Nigerian law and jurisprudence.
- Justice Nweze was known for his discipline, hard work, and bravery as a judicial officer.
